Punjab Records Over 2 Lakh Applications For Select Govt School Admissions

HomeCitiesPunjab Records Over 2 Lakh Applications For Select Govt School Admissions

Detailing the application status, the Minister said, "So far, 93,300 students have registered for Class 9 admissions, out of which 74,855 applications have been finally submitted."

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Punjab’s government schools have witnessed an unprecedented response this admission cycle, reflecting growing public confidence in the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government’s education reforms under the ‘Sikhya Kranti’, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday.


According to the Minister, more than two lakh students have applied for admissions to Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools for Meritorious Students, competing for nearly 20,000 seats across Classes 9 and 11 for the 2026–27 academic session.

‘Clear And Growing Confidence In Government Schools’

Commenting on the response, Harjot Singh Bains said, “The response to admissions in Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools for Meritorious Students shows a clear and growing confidence of parents and students in government schools. Over two lakh students have registered for admissions to Classes 9 and 11 in these institutions, competing for nearly 20,000 available seats, which marks a significant shift towards quality education in government-run schools.”


Network Of Schools Of Eminence And Residential Institutions

Providing an overview of the institutional framework, the Education Minister said, “At present, Punjab has 118 Schools of Eminence and 10 Residential Schools for Meritorious Students, where admissions are being conducted for the academic session 2026–27.”


Seat Availability Across Classes 9 And 11

Sharing details of seat distribution, Bains stated, “For Class 9, a total of 4,248 seats are available in Schools of Eminence, with 36 seats per school, while 50 seats are available in Residential Schools for Meritorious Students, which is currently operational through one residential school.”


He further added, “For Class 11, Schools of Eminence have 11,187 seats available. The total sanctioned intake for Class 11 is 15,104 seats, out of which 3,917 students from Class 10 studying in Schools of Eminence will be promoted to Class 11. In addition, 4,600 seats are available in Residential Schools for Meritorious Students for Class 11 admissions.”

Registration Numbers Highlight Strong Demand

Detailing the application status, the Minister said, “So far, 93,300 students have registered for Class 9 admissions, out of which 74,855 applications have been finally submitted. For Class 11, 1,10,716 students have registered, with 92,624 applications successfully submitted.”


He added, “A total of 36,537 students across both classes are yet to complete their final submission.”

Key Dates For Applicants

Urging students and parents to complete the admission process on time, Bains said, “The last date for submission of applications is January 25, 2026, while the entrance examination will be conducted on March 1, 2026.”

He added that “further details regarding admit cards and examination centres will be shared through official channels in due course.”

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Records Over 2 Lakh Applications Govt School Admissions Punjab Govt Schools Schools Of Eminence
