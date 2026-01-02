1,700+ Govt School Students In Punjab Selected For Free IIT–NEET Coaching Camps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab’s brightest government school students gained powerful academic support this winter through the PACE (Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence) programme, with over 1,728 students participating in Winter Residential Coaching Camps designed to prepare them for India’s premier institutions including IITs, NITs and AIIMS. The camps were conducted across three centres, Bathinda, Ludhiana and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative reflects the Punjab Government’s strong commitment to democratising access to competitive exam coaching.

Merit, Inclusivity Drive Student Selection He said the overwhelming response showcases the extraordinary talent within government schools and boosts confidence among deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Students were selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process based on performance, consistency, conceptual clarity and recommendations. The program ensured inclusivity by reserving 20% seats for students from other government schools and drop-year aspirants. Coaching Support, Results Drive Confidence

The camps provided expert mentoring through reputed coaching organisations including Physics Wallah, Vidya Mandir and Avanti Fellows, along with structured JEE and NEET-based curriculum, daily doubt-clearing sessions, stress-management workshops and counselling. Fully residential secure facilities ensured a focused learning environment.





Bains expressed confidence that the initiative will significantly improve results, noting that last year 265 cleared JEE Mains, 45 cracked JEE Advanced and 847 cleared NEET from Punjab government schools. He said the initiative reinforces Punjab’s position as a growing hub of academic excellence and opportunity.