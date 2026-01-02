Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
1,700+ Govt School Students In Punjab Selected For Free IIT–NEET Coaching Camps

1,700+ Govt School Students In Punjab Selected For Free IIT–NEET Coaching Camps

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative ensures equal opportunities for deserving students, with expert faculty, rigorous training, and fully residential facilities.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Punjab’s brightest government school students gained powerful academic support this winter through the PACE (Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence) programme, with over 1,728 students participating in Winter Residential Coaching Camps designed to prepare them for India’s premier institutions including IITs, NITs and AIIMS. The camps were conducted across three centres, Bathinda, Ludhiana and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative reflects the Punjab Government’s strong commitment to democratising access to competitive exam coaching.

Merit, Inclusivity Drive Student Selection

He said the overwhelming response showcases the extraordinary talent within government schools and boosts confidence among deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Students were selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process based on performance, consistency, conceptual clarity and recommendations.

The program ensured inclusivity by reserving 20% seats for students from other government schools and drop-year aspirants.1,700+ Govt School Students In Punjab Selected For Free IIT–NEET Coaching Camps

Coaching Support, Results Drive Confidence

The camps provided expert mentoring through reputed coaching organisations including Physics Wallah, Vidya Mandir and Avanti Fellows, along with structured JEE and NEET-based curriculum, daily doubt-clearing sessions, stress-management workshops and counselling. Fully residential secure facilities ensured a focused learning environment.


1,700+ Govt School Students In Punjab Selected For Free IIT–NEET Coaching Camps

Bains expressed confidence that the initiative will significantly improve results, noting that last year 265 cleared JEE Mains, 45 cracked JEE Advanced and 847 cleared NEET from Punjab government schools. He said the initiative reinforces Punjab’s position as a growing hub of academic excellence and opportunity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PACE programme in Punjab?

PACE stands for Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence. It is a winter residential coaching camp initiative by the Punjab Government to support government school students in preparing for premier national institutions like IITs, NITs, and AIIMS.

How were students selected for the PACE programme?

Students were selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process. This included assessing their performance, consistency, conceptual clarity, and recommendations, with a focus on inclusivity.

What kind of support did the PACE camps offer students?

The camps provided expert mentoring from renowned coaching organizations, a structured curriculum for JEE and NEET, daily doubt-clearing sessions, stress-management workshops, and counselling in a fully residential, secure environment.

Where were the PACE Winter Residential Coaching Camps held?

The camps were conducted across three centers in Punjab: Bathinda, Ludhiana, and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIIMS Experts IIT NIT Harjot Singh Bains PUNJAB PACE
