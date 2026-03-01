Delhi Traffic Advisory For March 1: What You Need To Know Before Stepping Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi News: In view of the T20 World Cup match scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on March 1, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory. Special traffic arrangements will remain in place from 12 pm to 10 pm for the day-night match between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Authorities have warned of increased traffic congestion in and around the stadium area during this period.

Traffic Impact On Key Routes

According to the advisory, traffic movement may be affected on JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road and nearby stretches. Heavy traffic pressure is expected on both carriageways from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to Kamla Market. Slow movement is also likely on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between Delhi Gate and Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk, as well as on Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk towards Asaf Ali Road. If required, diversions may be implemented on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. However, vehicles associated with emergency services will be exempt from these restrictions.

Advisory For Railway Passengers

Passengers travelling to and from New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to factor in possible congestion at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and ITO Chowk and start their journey well in advance. The police have urged commuters to use alternate routes and avoid last-minute rush.

Spectators approaching from the southern side and holding tickets for Gates 1 to 8 will enter via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Entry for Gates 10 to 15 (eastern side) will be through JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal. For Gates 16 to 18 (western side), entry has been arranged from the petrol pump located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

General spectators will not be permitted to park near the stadium. Free parking facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. A complimentary park-and-ride shuttle service will operate from these locations to the stadium.

Separate arrangements for labelled vehicles

Four-wheelers with valid parking labels can park at designated sites such as JP Park, Vikram Nagar Parking and other marked locations. Two-wheelers can park near the JJB/Prayas office. Vehicles without a valid parking label will not be allowed entry near the stadium, and violations may result in towing.

Pick-and-drop points for app-based taxis

For app-based cab services, designated pick-and-drop points have been set near Gate No. 2 at Maulana Azad Medical College, BSZ Marg and Rajghat Chowk. Passengers are requested to use only these specified locations.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to remain patient, follow traffic regulations and comply with instructions from personnel on duty. For real-time updates, commuters can visit the traffic police’s official website and social media platforms or contact the helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.