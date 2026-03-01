Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPakistani Drone Enters Indian Side Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Pakistani Drone Enters Indian Side Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

A search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 12:18 PM (IST)

Jammu: Army troops opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone after it entered into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly in Digwar area, the officials said.

This was the second time in three days that troops opened fire after picking up drone movement from across the border.

The officials said the troops manning a forward post noticed the enemy drone at around 6.10 am and fired over a dozen rounds to bring it down.

However, the drone escaped the gunshots and immediately returned.

A search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.

On February 27, troops had also fired on a Pakistani drone in the same area. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Power shift: Succession Process Begins in Iran After Khamenei’s Death

Published at : 01 Mar 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
LOC Pakistani Drone India JK Pakistani Drones
