'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the contamination of drinking water in Indore, a city that has repeatedly topped the Centre’s ‘cleanest cities in India’ rankings.

“In Indore, there was no water - just poison being distributed - while the administration slumbered like Kumbhakarna,” Gandhi said in a lengthy post on X.

Criticism Of BJP Leaders’ Remarks

Gandhi said the tragedy had plunged families into mourning while the poor remained helpless. “Mourning has spread from home to home, the poor are helpless – and to top it off, arrogant statements from BJP leaders. Those whose hearths have gone cold needed solace; the government served up hubris instead,” he wrote.

His remarks referred to a controversial comment by Madhya Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who had snapped back at NDTV journalist Anurag Dwary this week when questioned about the deaths linked to toxic water.

Congress Echoes Allegations

Separately, the Congress also attacked the state government in a post on X, saying, “In Madhya Pradesh, people are dying from drinking contaminated water and when questions are raised, BJP government ministers are using thuggish language.”

Death Toll And Cause Identified

At least a dozen people have died in a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water, while more than 200 others, by some estimates, have been admitted to hospitals, including 32 patients in intensive care units.

A laboratory test conducted on Thursday by a city-based medical college confirmed that sewage from near a newly constructed public toilet in the Bhagirathpura area had leaked into the water supply.

Government Response And Probe

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey told news agency PTI, “We are closely examining the entire drinking water supply pipeline to find out if there is any leakage elsewhere.” He said water supply had been restored, but residents had been advised to boil water before consumption.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Indore, met patients, and chaired a review meeting, assuring that such a tragedy would not recur and that action would follow the investigation report.

Action Against Officials, Compensation Announced

So far, two Public Health Engineering officials have been suspended and one has been dismissed. A three-member panel has been constituted to probe the incident.

The state government has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died.