Protests were held to demand accountability over alleged NEET examination irregularities and to express solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Demonstrators also protested Wangchuk's hospitalization.
Protests Erupt In Mumbai, Pune In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk; Two FIRs Filed
Two cases have been filed over unauthorised protests backing Sonam Wangchuk in Mumbai, even as students at Pune's FTII held a solidarity march in support of the activist's hunger strike.
- Mumbai, Pune protested for Sonam Wangchuk and NEET accountability.
- Mumbai Police filed two FIRs for holding unauthorized protests.
- Activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after his 21-day hunger strike.
Protests in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were held in Mumbai and Pune on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and expressing solidarity with the activist, who remains admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after a prolonged hunger strike.
While Mumbai witnessed demonstrations at multiple locations, students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune also joined the campaign by taking out a march carrying the national flag.
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FTII Students Join Solidarity Campaign
At FTII, students marched from the institute's main building to its main gate, voicing support for Wangchuk and his demands for reforms in the examination system.
In Mumbai, supporters gathered to protest Wangchuk's hospitalisation and call for action on the issues raised by him during his indefinite fast.
Police Register Two FIRs
Mumbai Police registered two separate cases after the protests, stating that they were held without prior permission.
The first FIR was lodged at Marine Drive Police Station against former NCP MLA Milind Kamble. The second was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against the organisers of another protest and 15 to 20 unidentified demonstrators.
Police said further investigation is underway and clarified that no arrests have been made so far.
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Wangchuk Shifted To Hospital
Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18 after his health deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike, which had entered its 21st day. The police said the move was made on medical advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.
On Saturday, the student wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) also staged a protest near Mantralaya in south Mumbai, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET irregularities.
The demonstration, held near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, was led by the NCP student wing's Mumbai president, Advocate Prashant Divte. He and several supporters were briefly detained by Mumbai Police during the protest before being released.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were protests organized in Mumbai and Pune?
Why was Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized?
Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. This occurred after his health deteriorated during his 21-day indefinite hunger strike, following medical advice and Delhi High Court directions.
Did police take any action regarding the protests?
Mumbai Police registered two FIRs for protests held without prior permission. One FIR was against former NCP MLA Milind Kamble, and another against organizers and unidentified demonstrators, though no arrests were made.
Which political group participated in a recent protest?
The student wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) staged a protest near Mantralaya. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET irregularities.