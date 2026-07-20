Protests Erupt In Mumbai, Pune In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk; Two FIRs Filed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai, Pune protested for Sonam Wangchuk and NEET accountability.

Mumbai Police filed two FIRs for holding unauthorized protests.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after his 21-day hunger strike.

Protests in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were held in Mumbai and Pune on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and expressing solidarity with the activist, who remains admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after a prolonged hunger strike.

While Mumbai witnessed demonstrations at multiple locations, students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune also joined the campaign by taking out a march carrying the national flag.

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FTII Students Join Solidarity Campaign

At FTII, students marched from the institute's main building to its main gate, voicing support for Wangchuk and his demands for reforms in the examination system.

In Mumbai, supporters gathered to protest Wangchuk's hospitalisation and call for action on the issues raised by him during his indefinite fast.

Police Register Two FIRs

Mumbai Police registered two separate cases after the protests, stating that they were held without prior permission.

The first FIR was lodged at Marine Drive Police Station against former NCP MLA Milind Kamble. The second was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against the organisers of another protest and 15 to 20 unidentified demonstrators.

Police said further investigation is underway and clarified that no arrests have been made so far.

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Wangchuk Shifted To Hospital

Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18 after his health deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike, which had entered its 21st day. The police said the move was made on medical advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

On Saturday, the student wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) also staged a protest near Mantralaya in south Mumbai, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET irregularities.

The demonstration, held near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, was led by the NCP student wing's Mumbai president, Advocate Prashant Divte. He and several supporters were briefly detained by Mumbai Police during the protest before being released.