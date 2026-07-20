Delhi Police Fire Tear Gas Shells As Cockroach Janta Party Protestors Reach Parliament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands gathered for CJP's march against alleged exam irregularities.

Heavy security, road closures, metro station shutdowns preceded the event.

Delhi Police fired tear gas at protesters marching towards Parliament.

Police denied lathi-charge allegations despite conflicting ground reports.

Delhi Police on Monday fired tear gas shells at protesters marching towards Parliament under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), as the Monsoon Session of Parliament continued amid heightened security in the national capital.

The action came hours after the police denied allegations that they had resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, rejecting claims that surfaced through videos circulating on social media and media reports from the protest site.

Thousands of protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rain and extensive security arrangements to participate in the CJP's proposed "Sansad Chalo" march, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Heavy Security Across Central Delhi

Ahead of the march, Delhi Police sealed roads leading to Parliament, barricaded Jantar Mantar from all sides and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

As part of the security measures, several Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, were closed to commuters.

Police had earlier made it clear that no permission had been granted for the march towards Parliament and warned that unauthorised processions would not be allowed.

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Police Reject Lathi-Charge Allegations

Visuals circulating from Jantar Mantar appeared to show Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel using batons against protesters, prompting allegations that police had carried out a lathi-charge.

Delhi Police, however, denied the claims in an official statement, saying reports of violence and detentions carried by some sections of the media were incorrect.

The force maintained that no such incident had taken place and said the protest was being handled in a professional manner.

In a post on X, Delhi Police urged the public not to believe rumours or misinformation and appealed for cooperation in maintaining peace and law and order around the protest site.

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Contrasting Accounts Emerge From Protest Site

Despite the police's denial, conflicting accounts emerged from the ground as the protest unfolded.

According to ABP News correspondent Ahmed Belal, stone-pelting and a lathi-charge took place during the demonstration.

The latest development came after police used tear gas shells to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament, further escalating tensions during the ongoing protest over alleged examination irregularities.