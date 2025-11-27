New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Goa on November 28.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka at around 11:30 am. Later, he will travel to Goa, where he will visit Shri Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math at around 3:15 PM on the occasion of 'Sardha Panchashatamanotsava', the 550th-year celebration of the Math.



PM Modi will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.



The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna. Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita Vedanta philosophy.



On the occasion of 'Sardha Panchashatamanotsava', the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, the Prime Minister will visit the Math at Canacona, South Goa.



PM Modi will unveil a 77-foot statue of Lord Ram, made up of bronze at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and will also inaugurate 'Ramayana Theme Park Garden' developed by the Math. The Prime Minister will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin and address the gathering on the occasion.



Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

