Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra As IMD Issues Red Alert; Schools Shut In Nashik, Nandurbar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy monsoon closed schools in Maharashtra, raising flood preparedness.

Gadchiroli dam gates opened, intensifying floods in major rivers.

Pune recorded excess rainfall, while authorities urged widespread vigilance.

Heavy monsoon rain continued to batter large parts of Maharashtra on Friday, prompting closure of schools in several districts and triggering heightened flood preparedness as rivers swelled and dam authorities released large volumes of water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Nashik and Nandurbar, where heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast.

The IMD's Mumbai centre issued a three-hour yellow nowcast alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Schools Shut In Nashik, Nandurbar

In view of the weather warning, the district administrations in Nashik and Nandurbar have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and anganwadi centres.

In Nashik, educational institutions in Malegaon, Nandgaon, Baglan, Kalwan, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth and Surgana talukas will remain shut on Friday.

The district administration has also deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams as a precautionary measure to respond to any rain-related emergencies.

Authorities have banned entry to tourist destinations, waterfalls, trekking routes and flood-prone areas until further orders. Weekly markets and local fairs have also been cancelled.

Officials have been directed to shift residents from vulnerable and low-lying areas to safer locations, while teachers and all government officials have been instructed to remain at their headquarters and stay on round-the-clock alert for disaster management duties.

In Nandurbar, District Magistrate Dr Mittali Sethi announced a holiday for all schools, colleges and anganwadi centres, citing student safety. The administration has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow official advisories.

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Dam Gates Opened In Gadchiroli

In Gadchiroli district, authorities have opened all 85 gates of the Meddigatta Lakshmi Barrage, releasing nearly 9.71 lakh cusecs of water.

The massive discharge has intensified flood-like conditions in the Pranhita and Godavari rivers, prompting authorities to alert residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas.

Pune Records Nearly 180% Excess Rainfall

Pune district has recorded 179.9 per cent more rainfall than normal this monsoon.

Against the normal rainfall of 309.3 mm by July 31, the district has already received 556.3 mm. Maval taluka recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 1,680.3 mm, while Khed reported the highest departure from normal rainfall at 390.9 per cent.

Chandrabhaga River In Spate

The release of 80,000 cusecs of water from the Ujani Dam and 43,000 cusecs from the Veer Dam has sharply increased water levels in the Bhima and Chandrabhaga rivers.

Several temples in Pandharpur, including the Pundalik Temple, have been surrounded by water, while eight Kolhapur-type barrages on the Bhima River have been submerged.

As a precaution, the administration has prohibited devotees from bathing at all river ghats.

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Rain Brings Relief To Farmers In Jalna

After two days of heavy rainfall, Jalna district recorded an average rainfall of 83 mm over the past 24 hours, with Bhokardan taluka receiving the highest precipitation.

Although three houses were reportedly damaged in Badnapur and Mantha tehsils, the rainfall has brought relief to farmers, with most rivers and streams in the district flowing again after a prolonged dry spell.

Authorities across Maharashtra have urged residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow weather advisories as heavy rain is expected to continue in several districts.