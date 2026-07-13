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English NewsNewsIndiaWhat Do Prisoners Eat In Tihar Jail? A Look At Menu Amid US Man's Plea For Pasta

What Do Prisoners Eat In Tihar Jail? A Look At Menu Amid US Man's Plea For Pasta

The prison authorities say the menu is designed to meet inmates' nutritional requirements, including prescribed levels of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, calcium, iron and essential vitamins.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

American national Matthew Aaron VanDyke, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency, has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own meals. Claiming that he is unable to eat the prison's regular food, VanDyke has requested access to a basic cooking setup and an "American-style diet".

The court is scheduled to hear his plea on July 21. In his application, filed on humanitarian grounds, VanDyke said he has been on a hunger strike since May 6 because he cannot consume the "spicy, oily and deep-fried" meals served in jail. According to the plea, he has been surviving mainly on soya milk.

While the NIA has informed the court that it will not file a response to the application, the Tihar Jail superintendent has been directed to submit a reply.

What Is Served To Prisoners In Tihar Jail?

Unlike the customised meals sought by VanDyke, inmates at Tihar Jail are served a fixed menu prepared according to prison rules and nutritional guidelines formulated by dieticians. The meal plan is followed across Tihar and the Rohini and Mandoli prison complexes, where around 20,000 inmates are housed.

The day begins at around 7 am with tea accompanied by bread or biscuits, while breakfast may include poori-sabzi or khichdi, depending on the day's menu, as per a TOI report. Lunch, served at approximately 11 am, consists of four rotis, dal and a seasonal vegetable. Prisoners can choose rice instead of rotis if they prefer. Tea and biscuits are served in the afternoon between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. Dinner is provided between 6 pm and 6.30 pm and typically includes four rotis, dal and a seasonal vegetable, with rice available as an alternative.

The quantity of food served to each inmate is fixed under prison rules. Every prisoner is entitled to 600 grams of cereals, 100 grams of pulses, 270 grams of vegetables, 30 grams each of edible oil and salt, 20 grams of jaggery, along with measured quantities of spices and condiments.

Eggs or an equivalent quantity of soybean products are served twice a week, while milk is also supplied twice weekly. Pregnant and lactating women, children living inside prison with their mothers and inmates with specific medical conditions are provided special diets. Eggs are issued only on the recommendation of a medical officer.

The prison authorities say the menu is designed to meet inmates' nutritional requirements, including prescribed levels of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, calcium, iron and essential vitamins.

Feeding Thousands Of Inmates Daily

Preparing meals inside Tihar is a large-scale operation. Food is cooked by inmates assigned to supervised kitchen teams, while dietitians monitor the menu and nutritional standards.

The prison also operates its own food production unit under the TJ brand, producing bakery items, spices, edible oils, pickles, papad and snacks. Inmates can also purchase approved food items such as biscuits, buns, namkeen, tea and packaged coconut water from prison canteens using rechargeable smart cards.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
TIhar Jail Tihar Prison Tihar Jail Menu Matthew Aaron VanDyke
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