Honeytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module

The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered what investigators describe as an alleged terror module involving honeytrap-based kidnapping plots, encrypted communication with Pakistan-based handlers and surveillance of high-profile political figures, following the arrest of Arpita Sarkar, an alleged associate of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Hamim Mandal.

According to investigators, Arpita's arrest has revealed startling details of an alleged network that was tasked with monitoring the movements and security arrangements of prominent political leaders before allegedly trapping selected targets through honeytraps and abducting them.

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Alleged Instructions Came From Pakistan

Investigators claim Hamim and Arpita remained in contact with Pakistan-based handlers linked to the Shahzad Bhat group through social media platforms, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

According to the probe, the duo allegedly received instructions on identifying targets, carrying out reconnaissance and collecting intelligence on important political personalities. Police are now trying to determine where the gathered information was sent, which leaders were allegedly under surveillance and the nature of the intelligence collected.

The STF is also investigating the identities of others who may have been associated with the alleged module, its objectives and the political figures who may have been targeted.

Honeytrap, Recruitment Under Scanner

Investigators claim the two accused were allegedly involved in recruiting individuals for the terror module in addition to conducting surveillance operations.

Police are also probing claims that Arpita had allegedly been assigned honeytrap-based kidnapping tasks. Investigators are attempting to identify the intended targets and examine how funds were allegedly transferred from Pakistan to the suspected operatives.

According to STF officials, preliminary findings suggest Arpita was also directly linked to the Shahzad Bhat group.

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Wider Crackdown On Alleged Module

Police said associates of the Shahzad Bhat network have previously been arrested by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) units in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Noida and Delhi for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms.

The arrests in West Bengal are part of the expanding investigation after suspected operative Hamim Mandal was arrested from Burdwan. According to the STF, Arpita's identity emerged during nearly five hours of interrogation of Mandal, who allegedly maintained contact with the Shahzad Bhat group through social media. The investigation is continuing.