Hamim Mandal is a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested for an alleged conspiracy to target Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He was taken into custody from his rented accommodation in Burdwan.
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Honeytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module
West Bengal STF arrested Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand in the suspected JeM case linked to Hamim Mandal, accused of plotting against Adhikari. Probe into the alleged terror network has widened.
- Woman arrested in Jharkhand, linked to terror operative probe.
- Suspected operative Hamim Mandal arrested for alleged attack plot.
- Mandal allegedly gathered info on Adhikari, suspected JeM links.
Input By : Sohini Chakraborty
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Hamim Mandal?
Why was Hamim Mandal arrested?
Mandal was arrested after material on his mobile phone indicated he was collecting information on Suvendu Adhikari, prompting a probe into a possible attack. He is also suspected of links to Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Who is Arpita Sarkar and why was she arrested?
Arpita Sarkar was arrested from Sahibganj, Jharkhand, by the West Bengal Police STF. Her arrest is connected to the ongoing investigation into suspected JeM operative Hamim Mandal.
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