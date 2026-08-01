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English NewsCitiesHoneytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module

Honeytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module

West Bengal STF arrested Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand in the suspected JeM case linked to Hamim Mandal, accused of plotting against Adhikari. Probe into the alleged terror network has widened.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman arrested in Jharkhand, linked to terror operative probe.
  • Suspected operative Hamim Mandal arrested for alleged attack plot.
  • Mandal allegedly gathered info on Adhikari, suspected JeM links.

The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered what investigators describe as an alleged terror module involving honeytrap-based kidnapping plots, encrypted communication with Pakistan-based handlers and surveillance of high-profile political figures, following the arrest of Arpita Sarkar, an alleged associate of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Hamim Mandal.

According to investigators, Arpita's arrest has revealed startling details of an alleged network that was tasked with monitoring the movements and security arrangements of prominent political leaders before allegedly trapping selected targets through honeytraps and abducting them.

Also Read: Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre

Alleged Instructions Came From Pakistan

Investigators claim Hamim and Arpita remained in contact with Pakistan-based handlers linked to the Shahzad Bhat group through social media platforms, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

According to the probe, the duo allegedly received instructions on identifying targets, carrying out reconnaissance and collecting intelligence on important political personalities. Police are now trying to determine where the gathered information was sent, which leaders were allegedly under surveillance and the nature of the intelligence collected.

The STF is also investigating the identities of others who may have been associated with the alleged module, its objectives and the political figures who may have been targeted.

Honeytrap, Recruitment Under Scanner

Investigators claim the two accused were allegedly involved in recruiting individuals for the terror module in addition to conducting surveillance operations.

Police are also probing claims that Arpita had allegedly been assigned honeytrap-based kidnapping tasks. Investigators are attempting to identify the intended targets and examine how funds were allegedly transferred from Pakistan to the suspected operatives.

According to STF officials, preliminary findings suggest Arpita was also directly linked to the Shahzad Bhat group.

Also Read: 'Airports Were Named After One Family': PM Modi's Swipe At Congress During Andhra Visit

Wider Crackdown On Alleged Module

Police said associates of the Shahzad Bhat network have previously been arrested by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) units in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Noida and Delhi for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms.

The arrests in West Bengal are part of the expanding investigation after suspected operative Hamim Mandal was arrested from Burdwan. According to the STF, Arpita's identity emerged during nearly five hours of interrogation of Mandal, who allegedly maintained contact with the Shahzad Bhat group through social media. The investigation is continuing.

Input By : Sohini Chakraborty

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hamim Mandal?

Hamim Mandal is a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested for an alleged conspiracy to target Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He was taken into custody from his rented accommodation in Burdwan.

Why was Hamim Mandal arrested?

Mandal was arrested after material on his mobile phone indicated he was collecting information on Suvendu Adhikari, prompting a probe into a possible attack. He is also suspected of links to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Who is Arpita Sarkar and why was she arrested?

Arpita Sarkar was arrested from Sahibganj, Jharkhand, by the West Bengal Police STF. Her arrest is connected to the ongoing investigation into suspected JeM operative Hamim Mandal.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
STF Jaish-e-Mohammed Jaish-e-Mohammed Jharkhand Woman Arrested
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