‘Clothes Torn, Beaten, Threatened’: 2 Northeast Women Allege Molestation In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two women faced racist abuse, molestation, and assault.

Incident involved harassment escalating to physical violence outside club.

Police identified four accused; raids are underway for arrests.

Two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist abuse by a group of men outside a club in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place area, police said on Monday. The incident reportedly took place early on May 10 near a tea stall outside a hotel. Delhi Police said four accused have been identified and raids are currently underway to arrest them. The women alleged that the harassment began with catcalling before escalating into a violent confrontation, during which one of them was allegedly molested and another attacked with a bamboo stick.

Assault Outside Club

According to police, a PCR call regarding women in distress was received at Kalkaji police station at around 7 am on May 10. Police teams rushed to the location and found the two women near the spot.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the women had been verbally abused and allegedly targeted with racist remarks by a group of men. The situation later turned violent following an argument between the two sides.

One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the altercation and that her clothes were torn. The women also claimed that several men blocked their path and threatened them with consequences if they reported the matter to police.

Police said one of the women further alleged that she was hit with a bamboo stick while trying to leave the area.

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Probe Underway

Both women were taken to AIIMS for medical examination soon after police arrived at the scene. A case was registered at Kalkaji police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, molestation, wrongful restraint, stalking and criminal intimidation.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioned witnesses and passersby present during the incident. During the probe, eight people were rounded up for questioning, following which four main accused were identified.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to conduct raids at locations linked to the suspects. No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report.

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