Pregnant Woman Hacked To Death By Brother-In-Law Over Love Marriage In UP's Saharanpur

A pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her brother-in-law in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district after a dispute reportedly linked to her love marriage, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Nanauta police station area, where the accused allegedly attacked the woman repeatedly with a spade inside her residence.

Police said the accused was later arrested from the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Accused Allegedly Opposed Love Marriage

According to police and local residents, the deceased, identified as Sana Naz, had married Salman in a love marriage nearly six months ago.

Her parental family reportedly lived in the same locality. However, Salman’s brother, Aamir, was allegedly unhappy with the marriage and held resentment against her.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked Sana Naz multiple times with a spade on Sunday after finding an opportunity to confront her alone.

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Husband Alerted Police

According to the complaint filed with police, Salman, a resident of Mohalla Chamajali Kot, informed authorities that his brother had murdered his wife and was standing inside the house armed with the spade, preventing anyone from entering.

A police team rushed to the scene and apprehended the accused.

Officials said the woman had sustained multiple deep injuries on her body, neck and stomach and had died on the spot.

Police prepared the panchnama and later sent the body for post-mortem examination.

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Murder Case Registered

A murder case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Mohammad Ashiq.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Initial findings suggest the crime stemmed from a domestic dispute related to opposition to the marriage, officials added.