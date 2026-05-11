‘Why Do Girls Need To Come Out?’ Bihar Education Minister Under Fire

After the formation of the new government in Bihar, the state cabinet has been expanded and Mithilesh Tiwari has been given charge of the Education Department. However, soon after assuming office as Education Minister, Tiwari has landed in controversy over two viral videos circulating on social media.

The Congress and other opposition parties have sharply criticised the minister over his remarks and public appearances shown in the videos.

Meet the new Education Minister of Bihar, Mithilesh Tiwari. He says girls do not need education and should stay at home.🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jjuoqOpDbX — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani1) May 10, 2026

Remarks On Girls’ Education Trigger Row

In one of the viral videos, Mithilesh Tiwari is seen speaking about education and girls. In the clip, he says, “What is the need for education… the daughters of our homes are our strength… they are the foundation of our prosperity… why do those daughters need to come out on the streets when Modi ji is standing for women empowerment?”

When someone responds by saying “for rights,” Tiwari replies, “You will get your rights anyway.”

The video has sparked strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising the minister. Congress leader Srinivas BV also shared the clip on X and wrote, “Meet Bihar’s new Education Minister… don’t forget to spit.”

RJD Shares Temple Video, Launches Attack

Another video shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shows Mithilesh Tiwari visiting a temple and participating in religious rituals. Sharing the video on X on Monday, the RJD mocked the minister and questioned the state government’s education policies.

The party wrote, “This is Bihar’s Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari. Nitish Kumar has completely destroyed Bihar’s once-strong education system over 21 years, and now Tiwari ji will provide quality education through exorcism and rituals.”

The post further added that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while handling the Education Department earlier, had overseen the recruitment of 2.20 lakh teachers in a short period. The party also alleged that teacher aspirants are now facing police action for demanding jobs.

(With inputs by Ajith Kumar)