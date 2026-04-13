Noida Workers’ Protest A ‘Conspiracy Against UP’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that the ongoing labour unrest in Noida is part of a conspiracy aimed at derailing the state’s growth and development.

The protest by factory workers led to severe disruption across key routes, with thousands of commuters caught in massive traffic snarls at the Delhi-Noida border during peak hours.

Congestion was reported on major arterial roads, including National Highway 9, with vehicle queues stretching for several kilometres. Security was tightened at key entry points into Delhi.

Officials said a large number of workers from multiple industrial units gathered in the morning, raising slogans and pressing for long-pending demands, including salary revisions.

Congress Slams Government Response

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai criticised the state government’s handling of the situation, calling visuals from outside the Motherson Group facility “disturbing”.

In a post on X, Rai said rising inflation and alleged wage exploitation were forcing workers onto the streets. “Advertisements cannot fill empty stomachs, and tear gas shells cannot answer hunger,” he said, urging the Chief Minister to address workers’ concerns instead of using force.

Company Response: ‘No Material Impact’

Samvardhana Motherson, at the centre of the protest, said the issue extends beyond a single company and involves multiple industries in Noida and other cities.

In a regulatory filing, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said, “This is a broader labour issue affecting multiple industries in Noida and some other cities, driven by misinformation being spread about wage revisions.”

The company added, “Our operations remain compliant with all applicable laws with no material impact on the company.”

It also said employee safety remains a priority and that authorities are working with industry stakeholders to restore normalcy.

FIR Over ‘Misleading’ Social Media Claims

Noida Police have registered an FIR against Congress Social Media Coordinators Mir Ilyas and Anushi Tiwari for claiming on X that 14 people had died and 32 were injured, according to an India Today report.

Government Moves To Resolve Standoff

Amid the escalating situation, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the state labour department to constitute a committee to address the dispute.

As per reports, the Industrial Development Commissioner will chair the panel, with the Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) and the Principal Secretary for Labour and Employment as members.

The committee will also include five representatives from labour unions and three from entrepreneurs’ associations.