Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida factory workers' protest blocked Chilla border, disrupting Delhi-Noida traffic.

Protesters demanded higher wages, leading to clashes and property damage.

Authorities advised commuters to use DND Flyway or Kalindi Kunj.

Commuters face delays; helpline available for traffic updates.

Noida-Delhi Alternative Routes: Traffic between Delhi and Noida took a serious hit on Monday after workers from private factories in Noida’s Phase 2 launched a protest that escalated into chaos, leaving thousands of office-goers stranded during peak travel hours. The disruption has hit hardest those returning from Noida offices, with the crucial Noida Link Road from Chilla Border completely shut, triggering long snarls and forcing commuters to scramble for alternatives.

Noida-Delhi Alternative Routes: Violence At Protest Site Adds To Commuter Woes

The protest, driven by demands for higher wages, turned volatile after clashes between workers and police. Reports indicate incidents of stone pelting, vandalism, and even a car being set on fire.

Despite assurances from the administration regarding wage reforms, including improved overtime and salary timelines, workers have refused to back down without formal written commitments.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Heavy police deployment remains in place, but traffic disruption continues to ripple across major connecting roads.

ALSO READ: After Protests, Noida Govt Assures Double Overtime Pay, Weekly Off For Workers; Helpline Numbers Issued

Noida-Delhi Alternative Routes: Chilla Border Shut, Traffic Crawls Across Key Routes

According to Delhi Traffic Police, the protest has brought movement to a near standstill on one of the busiest entry points into Noida. The advisory stated, "Traffic at Noida severely affected due to ongoing agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi)."

Traffic Advisory



Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected.

Public… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 13, 2026

With barricades in place and congestion spilling over to adjoining routes, commuters travelling between Delhi and key Noida sectors such as 15, 16, 18 and Noida More are facing significant delays.

ALSO READ: Which Company’s Workers Are Protesting In Noida? All About The Violent Strike And Its Reasons

Noida-Delhi Alternative Routes: Best Alternate Routes To Avoid Getting Stuck

For those trying to return home or reach offices, authorities have suggested multiple diversions to ease the pressure:

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida are advised to avoid the Sector 15-18 belt and Noida More. Instead, using the DND Flyway remains the most reliable option. Those coming from Sarai Kale Khan should directly take the DND towards Noida.

From East Delhi, travellers can attempt entry via Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and use internal bypass roads near Sectors 14 and 15. If congestion persists at Chilla, taking the Kalindi Kunj route and entering via the Noida Expressway is a safer bet.

For those coming from Ghaziabad or Indirapuram, avoiding NH-24 near Sector 62 is critical. Instead, commuters should route via Anand Vihar to DND Flyway or use internal Vasundhara roads connecting to Sectors 71 and 75.

Noida-Delhi Alternative Routes: Helpline You Should Save Before Leaving Office

With the situation evolving rapidly, commuters are strongly advised to stay updated and seek assistance when needed.

Noida Traffic Police Helpline: 9971009001

Authorities have reiterated, "Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod."

For now, patience and route planning remain the only way out for thousands navigating this unexpected gridlock.