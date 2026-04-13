Noida Protest: Chilla Border Open Again After Hours of Traffic Disruption

Earlier in the day, workers continued their agitation over salary hikes and labour reforms across Noida despite assurances from the administration. Reports also indicated incidents of stone pelting, vandalism, and the burning of a car during the protests, which significantly impacted traffic on routes connecting Delhi and Noida.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, movement was brought to a near standstill at one of the busiest entry points into Noida. In an advisory, the police said, “Traffic in Noida is severely affected due to ongoing agitation by workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from Chilla Border is severely affected. The public is advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida.”

Commuters were urged to avoid the affected stretch and take alternative routes, including the DND Flyway via Sarai Kale Khan or NH-24 through the Kondli Bridge to enter Noida.

With barricades in place and congestion spilling onto adjoining roads, commuters travelling between Delhi and key Noida sectors such as 15, 16, 18 and Noida Mor continued to face significant delays.