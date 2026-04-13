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HomeCitiesNoida Protest: Chilla Border Open Again After Hours of Traffic Disruption

Noida Protest: Chilla Border Open Again After Hours of Traffic Disruption

Traffic in Noida was disrupted due to salary hike protests, with stone pelting, vandalism and a car set on fire. Chilla Border has now reopened, easing congestion for commuters.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida traffic eases after Chilla Border reopens Monday.
  • Protests over salary hikes disrupted movement significantly.

Traffic movement in Noida, which had been disrupted due to protests over salary hikes, has begun to ease, with the Chilla Border reopened for vehicular movement on Monday, bringing relief to commuters.

Earlier in the day, workers continued their agitation over salary hikes and labour reforms across Noida despite assurances from the administration. Reports also indicated incidents of stone pelting, vandalism, and the burning of a car during the protests, which significantly impacted traffic on routes connecting Delhi and Noida.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, movement was brought to a near standstill at one of the busiest entry points into Noida. In an advisory, the police said, “Traffic in Noida is severely affected due to ongoing agitation by workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from Chilla Border is severely affected. The public is advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida.”

Commuters were urged to avoid the affected stretch and take alternative routes, including the DND Flyway via Sarai Kale Khan or NH-24 through the Kondli Bridge to enter Noida.

With barricades in place and congestion spilling onto adjoining roads, commuters travelling between Delhi and key Noida sectors such as 15, 16, 18 and Noida Mor continued to face significant delays.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused traffic disruptions in Noida?

Traffic disruptions in Noida were caused by protests from workers demanding salary hikes and labor reforms. The protests led to road blockades, significantly impacting commuters.

Has traffic returned to normal at Chilla Border?

Yes, traffic movement at the Chilla Border has begun to ease and the road has been reopened for vehicular movement. This has provided relief to commuters.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Traffic Disruptions Breaking News Traffic Advisory ABP Live Noida Protest Chilla Border Reopened Traffic In Delhi-Noida
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