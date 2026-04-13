Traffic disruptions in Noida were caused by protests from workers demanding salary hikes and labor reforms. The protests led to road blockades, significantly impacting commuters.
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Noida Protest: Chilla Border Open Again After Hours of Traffic Disruption
Traffic in Noida was disrupted due to salary hike protests, with stone pelting, vandalism and a car set on fire. Chilla Border has now reopened, easing congestion for commuters.
- Noida traffic eases after Chilla Border reopens Monday.
- Protests over salary hikes disrupted movement significantly.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused traffic disruptions in Noida?
Has traffic returned to normal at Chilla Border?
Yes, traffic movement at the Chilla Border has begun to ease and the road has been reopened for vehicular movement. This has provided relief to commuters.
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