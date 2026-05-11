Five-Year-Old Boy Killed After Iron Gate Collapses On Him While Playing In Noida

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HomeCitiesNoida Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed After Iron Gate Collapses On Him While Playing Outside House

Noida Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed After Iron Gate Collapses On Him While Playing Outside House

A five-year-old boy, Navdeep, died in Noida's Gejha village after a gate fell on him while playing. The incident was caught on CCTV.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)

A five-year-old boy died in a tragic accident in Gejha village of Noida after an iron gate allegedly collapsed on him while he was playing outside his home on Saturday morning.

The incident, captured on nearby CCTV cameras, has sparked widespread concern on social media after the footage surfaced online.

According to local residents, the child, identified as Navdeep, was playing near the gate at around 9:20 am when the structure suddenly gave way and fell on him.

Child Succumbs To Injuries

Navdeep reportedly climbed onto the iron gate while playing when it collapsed, trapping him underneath its weight and causing severe injuries.

Hearing the loud noise, nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull the child out from beneath the gate.

ALSO READ | Moving Electric Car Turns Into Fireball In Noida, Driver Jumps Out:  WATCH

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident left the family devastated, with the child’s father, Manish, and other relatives inconsolable following the tragedy.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns

Local residents claimed that the gate was old and structurally weak, raising questions over maintenance and public safety in residential areas.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom across the locality, with residents mourning the child’s death.

Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, many people expressed concern regarding the safety of children playing near potentially hazardous structures.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Likely To Receive Rain, Thunderstorms Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Residents Appeal For Greater Vigilance

Residents and locals also urged parents to closely monitor children while they play outdoors and remain aware of their surroundings to help prevent similar accidents.

They stressed the need for regular inspection and maintenance of old gates and other potentially unsafe structures in residential neighbourhoods to avoid future tragedies.

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News NOIDA Noida News
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