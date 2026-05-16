Delhi Weather Update: Mercury Climbs To 40°C, Gusty Winds Likely Till Monday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's maximum temperature rose slightly, reaching 40°C.

Gusty winds are expected to continue for two days.

New Delhi: The national capital saw a slight increase in the maximum temperature on Saturday, amid forecasts that strong gusty winds will continue in the city for the next couple of days.

Safdarjung, which represents the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree above normal and a one-degree rise from the previous day.

The minimum temperature was logged at 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius the day before.

Other weather stations also recorded a similar rise in maximum temperature.

Palam recorded a maximum of 40.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degree more than Friday.

The minimum temperature at Palam was 24.6 degrees, 2.5 degrees below the normal.

Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded maximum temperatures of 41.2 degrees and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The temperature at Lodhi Road was 1.4 degrees higher than Friday, and the temperature at Ridge was one degree higher than the previous day.

"Mostly clear skies persisted through the day on Saturday, leading to a slight increase in the maximum temperature, as more heat reaches the earth's surface," said an IMD official.

According to the IMD forecast, there is a "possibility of thundery development towards afternoon/evening" on Sunday, along with gusty winds of 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting to 40 kmph.

"Strong surface winds are expected to continue on Monday as well," the official said.

The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be around 41-43 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum is likely to be around 24-26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the moderate category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was clocked at 176 (moderate) at 4 pm on Saturday, compared to an AQI of 152 (moderate) recorded at the same time on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast the AQI to remain in the moderate category over the weekend and then subsequently deteriorate to the poor category on Monday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)