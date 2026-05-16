SP MP Priya Saroj Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over AI-Generated Morphed Images

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Priya Saroj files cyber complaint against AI-generated morphed images.

Accusations target BJP leader and advocate for image defamation.

Saroj condemns fake content, citing rising AI cybercrime concerns.

Police investigate digital evidence following social media outcry.

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj has filed a cyber complaint over the circulation of alleged AI-generated morphed images of her on social media, claiming the posts were accompanied by objectionable comments aimed at damaging her public image.

The Machhlishahr MP, who is also engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, accused two individuals, including a BJP leader, of sharing false and misleading content online. The complaint was lodged with the cyber police station.

The issue gained attention after Priya Saroj publicly shared details of the complaint on her social media account, triggering widespread reactions online and renewed concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in cyber offences targeting women.

BJP Leader, Advocate Named in FIR

According to the complaint, Priya Saroj has accused BJP leader Amod Singh and advocate Vishal Singh of circulating AI-generated fake images and defamatory posts about her on social media platforms.

The SP MP alleged that the posts were part of a deliberate attempt to malign her social and political image by spreading false narratives online.

She also submitted screenshots of the allegedly objectionable social media posts as part of her complaint to the cyber police, according to ABP News.

‘Fake Images, Failed Conspiracy’: Priya Saroj

In a statement shared online, Priya Saroj described the viral content as a “failed conspiracy” intended to defame her.

She alleged that individuals linked to the BJP IT Cell in Jaunpur intentionally circulated AI-generated fake photographs to create a misleading atmosphere and tarnish her reputation.

“This is not politics of ideology, but politics of fear and panic,” she said, while also raising concerns over the increasing misuse of AI technology against women on social media.

MP Raises Concern Over Rising AI Cyber Crimes

Priya Saroj said the case reflected the growing threat posed by AI-generated cyber crimes targeting women.

She demanded strict legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing the morphed images, calling such acts a serious criminal offence.

The SP MP also said attempts were made to damage her public standing by spreading fabricated visuals and false claims online.

Social Media Support Emerges After Complaint

Following the filing of the FIR, the matter sparked significant discussion on social media, with several users expressing support for Priya Saroj and condemning the circulation of allegedly fake AI-generated content.

Amod Singh, one of the accused named in the complaint, is being identified in reports as the BJP’s district media in-charge in Jaunpur.

Police are expected to examine the digital evidence and social media posts submitted as part of the cyber complaint.