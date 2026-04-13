Which Company’s Workers Are Protesting In Noida? All About The Violent Strike And Its Reasons

A massive protest by a labour union in Noida demanding a salary hike turned violent on Monday, with agitated workers engaging in arson, stone-pelting, and vandalising cars.

The company whose employees are staging the violent protests in Noida is Staunch Electronics, sources told ABP Live. The private company is situated in Noida Sector 83.

Protest Turns Violent

The demonstration began in Noida Phase 2, where workers assembled outside the company premises demanding a pay hike. However, the situation soon spiralled out of control, with sections of protesters allegedly engaging in stone pelting, vandalising vehicles, and damaging office property.

Incidents of arson were also reported, particularly in Sector 84 of Phase 1, where at least two vehicles were set ablaze. Protests further spread to Sector 62, amplifying unrest across multiple industrial zones.

Police deployed forces at key locations and used tear gas to disperse the crowd. More than 50 individuals have been detained in connection with the violence.

Administration Response and Prior Assurances

The unrest comes a day after district authorities, police officials, and representatives from the development authority held discussions with workers, assuring them that their demands would be examined. Despite these assurances, large numbers of workers returned to the streets, escalating their agitation.

Authorities stated that adequate police presence has been ensured, with senior officials monitoring the situation. Efforts are ongoing to restore order, with officials urging protesters to remain peaceful and avoid spreading rumours.

Traffic Disruptions Across NCR

The protest triggered widespread traffic chaos, severely affecting movement in Noida and adjoining areas. Key routes, including those in Phase 2 and Sector 62, witnessed heavy congestion.

The situation worsened at the Delhi-Noida border, where vehicular movement came to a near standstill during peak office hours. Major arterial roads, including NH-9, were heavily impacted, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometres, with many travellers reporting little to no movement. Frustrated commuters shared updates on social media, highlighting delays and lack of clarity.

One commuter said she left home early in the morning but remained stuck for over an hour, adding that people had started stepping out of their vehicles to assess the situation.