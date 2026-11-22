A Delhi man who strangled his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Karkardooma court. After committing the crime, the accused had walked into a police station and confessed to killing his wife.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. However, it rejected the prosecution's plea seeking the death penalty, ruling that the case did not fall under the 'rarest of the rare' category.

A bench headed by District Judge Pawan Kumar Matto of Karkardooma Court convicted the accused, Aman, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment.

The police investigation, along with scientific and forensic evidence, played a crucial role in establishing the case against the accused.

Accused Walked Into Police Station After Killing Wife

The incident took place on February 25, 2025. At around 5 pm that day, the duty officer at Harsh Vihar police station informed the Nand Nagri police that a man named Aman had arrived at the station and confessed to murdering his wife.

Following the information, a team from Nand Nagri police station reached Harsh Vihar police station, took the accused into custody and accompanied him to the crime scene. The woman's body was found lying there, with evidence indicating that she had been strangled to death.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the police called the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to the spot to collect evidence. The woman was subsequently taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Frequent Arguments Over Husband's Suspicion Of Infidelity

During the investigation, police found that Aman and the woman had married in November 2023. However, disputes reportedly began between them within a few months of their marriage.

Aman suspected his wife's character and believed that she was involved in an extramarital relationship. This suspicion frequently led to arguments between the couple.

According to the police, a similar argument broke out between them on February 25, 2025. During the dispute, Aman allegedly lost his temper and strangled his wife at around 2 pm. She died due to suffocation.

Instead of fleeing after the murder, the accused went to Harsh Vihar police station and informed the police about the crime.

Nand Nagri police subsequently registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The team collected scientific and forensic evidence from the crime scene and examined medical reports and other relevant material.

Based on the evidence, police filed a chargesheet in court on May 24, 2025. The trial commenced on September 23, 2025. During the proceedings, the court examined the evidence and witnesses presented by the police.

On October 27, 2026, the court convicted Aman of murder.

Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty

Before the sentencing, arguments were presented in court over the punishment to be awarded to the convict.

Advocate Vineet Kumar, appearing on behalf of Delhi Police, sought the death penalty for Aman. He submitted that the woman had been murdered at a young age, leaving behind a daughter aged around two-and-a-half years who had been permanently deprived of her mother's care.

However, the court refused to classify the crime as falling under the 'rarest of the rare' category.

The court also took into consideration the convict's young age and the fact that he had no previous criminal record. Considering these circumstances, it awarded him life imprisonment instead of the death penalty and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Court Directs Compensation For Daughter

One of the most distressing aspects of the case is the couple's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who has lost her mother. Following the murder, the child has been living with her maternal grandmother.

Taking the child's future into consideration, the court directed the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide her appropriate compensation under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018.

The court further clarified that if the convict, Aman, acquires money or property in the future, he will be required to reimburse the compensation amount to the DLSA.

Through this direction, the court has sought to ensure financial support for the young girl, who lost her mother in the incident, while sentencing the accused to life imprisonment.