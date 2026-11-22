Several parts of India are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms and dense fog over the coming days, with the weather department forecasting heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Under the influence of easterly waves, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall between November 23 and 27, while Kerala may see similar conditions from November 24 to 26. Rain is also likely across parts of the Northeast, East and South Peninsula, while dense fog could affect several northern and eastern states on November 22 and 23.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु: पूर्वी हवाओं के प्रभाव के कारण, 23 से 27 नवंबर, 2026 तक तमिलनाडु में और 24 से 26 नवंबर, 2026 तक केरल में कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है। Highlights: Under the influence of easterly waves, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamilnadu from 23rd to 27th and over Kerala from 24th to 26th November, 2026. Northwest India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-23rd November. East India: Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-23rd November.  Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-28th November; Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 22nd-23rd November; Bihar on 22nd November.  Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-23rd November. Northeast India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 22nd-24th November.  Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 22nd November. South Peninsular India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 22nd-23rd November and during 27th-28th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe and Rayalaseema during 22nd-28th November; Lakshadweep during 22nd-24th November and during 27th-28th November; Coastal Karnataka during 24th-28th November; South Interior Karnataka during 23rd-28th November; Telangana during 24th-26th November.  Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th-26th November; Lakshadweep during 25th-26th November.  Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 23rd-28th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 23rd-26th November, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 24th-26th November.  Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th November.  Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 23rd-27th November; Kerala & Mahe during 24th-26th November.  Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 23rd-26th November. West and Central India: No significant weather likely over West and Central India during the week. Fog warning:  Dense fog conditions very likely over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha during 22nd-23rd November; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on 22nd November; Tripura during 22nd-24th November. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #IMD #WeatherUpdate #CycloneAlert #BayOfBengal #AndhraPradesh #TamilNadu #Telangana #Odisha #HeavyRainfall #Thunderstorm #DenseFog #WeatherWarning #IndiaWeather #CyclonicStorm #SevereCyclonicStorm #VerySevereCyclonicStorm @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA November 22, 2026

Heavy Rain Alert

According to the latest weather forecast, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 24 and 26. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected across these regions from November 23 to 27.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall between November 24 and 26. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts of up to 50 kmph, are also expected.

Thunderstorms, lightning and stronger gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph with gusts of up to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 28.

Rain In South India

Rainfall is expected across several other southern states during the week.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, along with Rayalaseema, are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall between November 22 and 28. Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, are forecast across these regions between November 23 and 26.

Telangana may receive isolated rainfall from November 24 to 26, while Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness rainfall between November 24 and 28. South Interior Karnataka may also experience rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain In Northeast, East India

The Northeast is also expected to experience rainfall activity between November 22 and 24, covering Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, on November 22.

In East India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 22 and 23. Isolated to scattered rainfall may continue there until November 28.

Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive rainfall on November 22 and 23, while Bihar may experience isolated rainfall on November 22.

Dense Fog Warning

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to affect several parts of northern and eastern India.

Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to experience dense fog on November 22 and 23. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are also likely to witness dense fog on November 22.

Tripura is expected to experience similar conditions between November 22 and 24.