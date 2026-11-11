PM Modi Cabinet Approves 5 Major Decisions: From Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum To Mudra Scheme

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rs 62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy approved for Rabi season.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved five major proposals at its meeting, covering cultural heritage, urban transport, farmers’ welfare and financial support for entrepreneurs. Among the key decisions were a Rs 3,230 crore allocation for the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in New Delhi, an extension of the Noida Metro corridor and substantial funding for fertiliser subsidies. The Cabinet also approved the continuation of credit guarantee funds under two flagship government schemes aimed at supporting small businesses, women and entrepreneurs from marginalised communities.

Museum Gets Rs 3,230 Crore

One of the major decisions was the approval of Rs 3,230 crore for developing the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, using the North and South Block buildings in New Delhi. The project aims to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and history through a dedicated museum space.

Noida Metro Expansion Approved

The Cabinet also cleared an Rs 2,390 crore metro rail extension connecting Sector 51 in Noida to Sector 4 in Greater Noida. The proposed corridor will span approximately 8.5 kilometres, improving connectivity between the two areas.

As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida! The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro. Key advantages: Easier access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs. Less congestion. Shorter commutes. A major boost to connectivity and Ease of Living indeed. https://t.co/GEarCYPUce — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2026

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Rs 62,370 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet had also approved Rs 62,370 crore towards fertiliser subsidies for the Rabi season. The allocation is intended to support farmers by ensuring access to fertilisers at subsidised rates.

Boost For Small Businesses

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana for a further five years. The government has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore for the fund to strengthen credit support for micro enterprises.

The fifth decision concerns the Stand-Up India scheme. The Cabinet approved the continuation of its credit guarantee fund for another five years, with an allocation of Rs 4,111 crore. The initiative is designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, as well as women, in setting up businesses.

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