Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Collapsing During Morning Walk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Admitted to Cardio-Neuro Centre, under cardiology care.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday after he fell unconscious during his morning walk. The 75-year-old was initially taken home by security personnel before medical teams attended to him and provided treatment. However, following concerns about his health, he was shifted to AIIMS in an ambulance. Dhankhar has been admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre and is currently under the care of the Department of Cardiology for further medical evaluation and treatment, sources said.

Collapsed During Morning Walk

According to sources, Dhankhar collapsed during his morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes. Security personnel accompanying him subsequently took him home in a police control room (PCR) vehicle.

STORY | Former VP Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS here after he fell unconscious during his morning walk on Wednesday, sources said. READ: https://t.co/EfPlWBREsc https://t.co/e28iSu1dbB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2026

An ILBS medical team and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth later attended to him and provided medical assistance. However, in view of concerns over his health, he was subsequently rushed to AIIMS in an ambulance, the sources said.

Admitted To Cardio-Neuro Centre

The former Vice President has been admitted to AIIMS' Cardio-Neuro Centre, where he is being looked after by the Department of Cardiology. He is undergoing medical evaluation and treatment.

Details of his current health condition were not immediately available. AIIMS authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting.

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Dhankhar's Tenure As Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankhar served as India's 14th Vice President from August 2022 until his resignation in July 2025. He stepped down from the constitutional post before completing his five-year term.

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