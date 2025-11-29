Noida Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Partner After She Refuses Marriage Proposal

A 25-year-old woman was shot dead on Friday evening, allegedly by her partner, after she refused to marry him. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who is currently absconding.

The incident took place in the Phase 2 area when Krishna (26) allegedly opened fire at his girlfriend Sonu (25) inside her paying guest accommodation, PTI reported, citing Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

Police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information and took the woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A forensic team examined the crime scene, and her body was sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities.

“Initial inquiry revealed that Krishna went to the woman's room and shot her due to a dispute between the two,” the DCP said.

Police Suspect Dispute Over Marriage

Police have registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to track down the accused. Other legal procedures are underway, officials added.

According to police, Sonu, who hailed from Amroha, and Krishna, a native of Bihar, had worked together at a factory earlier and had been in a relationship since then. She was currently employed as a domestic help.

Police believe Krishna had been pressuring her to marry him, and her refusal may have triggered the shooting.

In another incident, a man set himself on fire and jumped from the first floor of a hospital in Gujarat over unrequited love. The man was in one-sided love with a woman who lived in his neighbourhood and had been pressuring her for some time to accept his feelings.

When she rejected his proposal, he visited the hospital where she worked as a nurse. An argument broke out between the two, following which he set himself on fire. He died during treatment. The woman also suffered burns while trying to save him and is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital.