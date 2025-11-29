Another FIR Filed Against Rape Convict Narayan Sai After Mobile Phone Found In His Cell

Rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, is facing fresh trouble in Gujarat after authorities recovered a mobile phone from his high-security cell at Lajpore Jail in Surat. The jail administration has lodged a new FIR against him at the Sachin police station, escalating concerns over security lapses inside the prison.

The development came to light after police uncovered a case involving a conman who was allegedly extorting money from outside while claiming to act on behalf of the jailer. Acting on specific information from jail in-charge Deepak Bhabhor, officers conducted a surprise inspection of multiple cells.

During the search, officials found a mobile phone and battery hidden in Cell No. 1 of the high-security jail where Narayan Sai is lodged as a convict in a rape case. The device was reportedly magnetically attached to the back of the door, making it harder to detect. A SIM card was also recovered from a bag inside the same cell.

Battery, SIM Hidden Separately

According to the police, Narayan Sai had devised a method to avoid detection. The battery, SIM card, and the mobile device were all hidden in different places. The mobile phone was fixed to the cell gate using a magnet, whole its battery was found in a room belonging to a jail staffer. The SIM card was found inside his inhaler.

Following the discovery during the raid, Sachin police filed an FIR against Narayan Sai under sections 223, 42, 43, and 45 (12) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and The Prisoners Act.

The incident has raised pressing questions about security protocols at Lajpore Jail, especially after another inmate revealed how technology was being misused inside the facility.

Police have seized the recovered phone, and launced a detailed investigation. Officials have indicated that strict action will be taken against Narayan Sai following the discovery of the mobile phone.