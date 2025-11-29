Gujarat Man Sets Himself On Fire Over Unrequited Love, Dies During Treatment

A shocking incident has come to light from Ahmedabad, where a man, distressed by unrequited love, set himself on fire in front of a woman who works as a nurse. After igniting himself, he jumped from the first floor of the hospital. The severely burnt man died during treatment on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday.

According to Sarkhej police station, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Kamran. He was in one-sided love with a woman who lived in his neighbourhood and had been pressuring her for some time to accept his feelings. The woman had informed her family about this. She works as a nurse at a private hospital.

Man Reached Hospital With Petrol

On Thursday night, Kamran went straight to the woman’s hospital to meet her. An argument broke out between them. During this, Kamran took out a petrol bottle hidden in his clothes and poured it on himself.

The woman and hospital staff tried to calm him down, but he used a lighter to set himself ablaze. When people tried to restrain him, he jumped from the first floor and fell onto the tin shed of a dental clinic located below.

People present at the spot immediately called a 108 ambulance and rushed him to Civil Hospital, where he died on Friday morning.

(Disclaimer: The following video contains sensitive visuals that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left everyone shocked in Ahmedabad’s Sarkhej area, a young man madly in love with one-sided affection, had an argument with a girl who works at Alnuur Hospital. In the end, he set himself on fire and burned himself alive. pic.twitter.com/sKwmGH8vIN — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 28, 2025

Woman Suffers Burns While Trying To Save Man

According to PI S.A. Gohil of Sarkhej police station, the police reached the spot as soon as they were informed. Kamran’s statement could not be recorded due to his critical condition.

The woman also suffered burns while trying to save him and is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital. Her statement will be recorded after doctors grant permission.