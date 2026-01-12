Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Milap Or Vilap' Shinde Slams Thackerays, Warns Mumbai Can't Be Taken Away

'Milap Or Vilap' Shinde Slams Thackerays, Warns Mumbai Can’t Be Taken Away

Dy CM Shinde calls Thackeray alliance a “Vilap”, vows Mumbai stays with Maharashtra, pushes Mahayuti development agenda.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 11:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asserted that no one can split Mumbai from Maharashtra, countering the narrative pushed by SS-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

He said that “no power on earth can take Mumbai away from Maharashtra”, calling the opposition’s claims a “fear-mongering tactic” to hide their lack of a development agenda.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at the joint Mahayuti rally for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated for January 15.

He exhorted the cadres and voters to support the Mahayuti to unfurl the saffron flag atop the BMC and elect a BJP mayor.

Shinde described the upcoming BMC election as the “final over” to clean up corruption in the civic body and urged voters to choose “development over division”.

He labelled the recent coming together of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park as a “union of convenience” driven by the fear of losing the BMC.

“This is not a ‘Milap’ (union) of hearts; it is a ‘Vilap’ (lament) of those who fear losing their last bastion. Two people who couldn’t stand each other for 20 years are now holding hands because the ground beneath them is shifting,” he said.

He claimed that his faction is the “real” Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray, alleging that the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has compromised on Hindutva by aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Shinde highlighted completed projects like the Atal Setu, Coastal Road and the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as proof of the Mahayuti’s “double engine” speed compared to the previous administration’s “speed breakers”.

The Deputy Chief Minister listed the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Metro expansion as evidence of his government’s pace.

He contrasted this with the “Sthigiti Sarkar” (government of stagnation) era of the MVA, claiming it brought only “speed breakers” to Mumbai’s progress.

He challenged Uddhav Thackeray’s claim of leaving Rs 3 lakh crore in deposits, alleging that the money was “locked in corruption” rather than being spent on basic amenities for Mumbaikars.

“They call us ‘Gaddar’ (traitors), but the real betrayal happened in 2019 when the ideology of Balasaheb was sold to the Congress for a Chief Minister’s chair. We didn’t leave the party; we rescued the Bow and Arrow from the clutches of those who had surrendered it,” Shinde said.

He emphasised that the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has already benefited millions and that the Mahayuti’s manifesto, released on Sunday, promises to strengthen these direct benefit transfers.

He also promised a dedicated “Mumbai Seed Fund” to help Marathi entrepreneurs, aiming to keep the “Marathi Manoos” economically strong within the city.

Shinde reiterated that theirs is a development model.

“My model is visible on every road and bridge in this city. His (Uddhav Thackeray’s) model was ‘Work from Home’ while the city suffered. Mumbaikars don’t want a King; they want a Sevak (servant),” he said.

He countered Raj Thackeray’s Marathi identity pitch by stating that his government ensured the Marathi language received “classical status” and that the “Marathi Manoos” is the primary beneficiary of various development projects.

He demanded an audit of the BMC’s 25-year rule under the Thackerays, alleging that the Rs 92,000 crore fixed deposits were “public money held hostage by a syndicate”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Mumbai be separated from Maharashtra?

Eknath Shinde asserts that no power on earth can take Mumbai away from Maharashtra. He dismisses such claims as fear-mongering tactics.

What is Eknath Shinde's view on the alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray?

Shinde describes their recent union as a 'union of convenience' driven by fear of losing the BMC, not a genuine reconciliation.

What development projects does Eknath Shinde highlight as proof of his government's speed?

He points to completed projects like the Atal Setu, Coastal Road, and Dharavi Redevelopment Project as examples of rapid progress.

What is Eknath Shinde's stance on the BMC's financial status under previous administrations?

He questions claims of large deposits, alleging the money was 'locked in corruption' instead of being used for Mumbaikars' basic needs.

What economic support does Eknath Shinde promise for Marathi entrepreneurs?

He promises a 'Mumbai Seed Fund' to aid Marathi entrepreneurs, aiming to strengthen the economic position of the 'Marathi Manoos' in the city.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Thackeray Maharashtra Eknath SHinde MUMBAI Mahayuti
