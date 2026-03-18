Row Over Parliament Protest Deepens As Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Tapori'

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “tapori” (vagabond), alleging that he makes women uncomfortable.

Her remarks came amid a controversy over Rahul Gandhi having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

‘We Feel Uncomfortable’: Ranaut’s Remarks

"Hum mahilao ko unko dekhkar bohot hi zyada uncomfotable feel hota hai... ekdum jaise tapori ki tarha aate hain... aur kisi ko bhi ae tu aise karke tu-tadak karte hain... koi interview de raha ho toh unko wo hooting calls karte hain [We women feel very uncomfortable seeing him... he come like a vagabond... and refers to anyone disrespectfully... if someone is giving an interview, he makes hooting calls]," Kangana Ranaut said while speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex on Wednesday.

She also said Rahul Gandhi should observe the conduct and behaviour of his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, “which is very good”.

"Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame," she added.

Open Letter Seeks Apology From Rahul Gandhi

The remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over the March 12 incident.

Led by former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories described the episode as "deeply concerning" and said it reflected a "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority."

Criticism Over Parliament Protest

On March 12, Rahul Gandhi was seen sharing tea and snacks with colleagues during a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament.

SP Vaid said Rahul Gandhi’s conduct was not befitting of a Leader of the Opposition and indicated a "sense of entitlement and arrogance".

"84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," ANI news agency quoted Vaid as saying.

He also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and urged him to fulfil the responsibilities of the post.