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Israel’s Defence Minister has claimed that Iranian intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib has been killed, though Tehran has not confirmed the strike. If verified, the killing would mark the third high-profile assassination of a senior Iranian figure within two days, following Israeli air strikes that reportedly killed security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, in what analysts say signals a widening campaign targeting Iran’s leadership.

Israel Claims Fresh Assassination

According to reports, Israel’s Defence Minister said the Israeli military had eliminated Iran’s intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib. Iranian authorities have not commented on the claim, and there has been no official confirmation from Tehran.

If confirmed, the strike would be the latest in a series of targeted killings of senior Iranian officials. On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes reportedly killed Ali Larijani, described as Iran’s security chief, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force. Iran is expected to hold funeral ceremonies for both men on Wednesday.

Israeli officials said the operations were based on intelligence gathered over recent days, allowing the military to target senior figures. Reports citing Israeli sources said Khatib was considered a trusted figure close to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran Downplays Impact

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the killing of senior officials would not deal a fatal blow to the country’s leadership. In an interview with Al Jazeera, aired after Tehran confirmed Larijani’s death, he said Iran’s political system does not depend on any single individual.

Araghchi said both the United States and Israel had misunderstood the structure of Iran’s leadership, adding that the government would continue to function despite the loss of senior commanders.

Meanwhile, Israeli military analysts believe the recent strikes reflect a broader strategy to weaken Iran’s command structure.

As per reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the military standing authorisation to target other senior Iranian officials without requiring case-by-case approval, reports added.

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