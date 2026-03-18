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HomeCitiesOn Cam: Bengaluru Family Tries To ‘Courier’ Father In Sack Over Bus Fare Hike, Stopped By Staff

On Cam: Bengaluru Family Tries To ‘Courier’ Father In Sack Over Bus Fare Hike, Stopped By Staff

Bengaluru family tries to “parcel” elderly father in sack as protest over bus fares; police intervene after shocking courier office incident.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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In a strange and unsettling incident, a family in Bengaluru attempted to send their elderly father to Mangaluru inside a gunny sack, leaving courier staff and bystanders stunned. The episode took place near Vinayaka Circle within the jurisdiction of the Vyalikaval Police Station.

According to witnesses, five members of the same family walked into a courier office carrying a large sack and insisted it be shipped. Staff were shocked to discover that a man was inside. The group was seen giving him water while arguing with employees about processing the “parcel,” creating confusion and panic at the location.

Social Media ‘Protest’ Behind Act

The situation quickly drew a crowd, with passers-by and nearby shopkeepers gathering to understand what was happening. Several people noticed that the family members were recording videos on their mobile phones during the commotion, reported India Today.

When police later traced the group using CCTV footage, the motive behind the act emerged. At the station, a young woman from the family admitted the entire episode was staged as a protest against rising bus fares during the festive Ugadi–Ramzan season.

She explained that her father could not afford the expensive tickets or secure a seat to travel home, prompting the family to create a dramatic “reel” to highlight the issue. The stunt, however, sparked concern over safety and public disturbance.

Police Step In, Family Let Off With Warning

The courier staff alerted the police, but by the time officers arrived, the family had already left the scene. Investigators later identified and brought them in for questioning. Authorities chose not to file charges immediately, instead counselling the family and obtaining an apology. Officials noted that legal action could still be taken if the courier agency decides to lodge a formal complaint, as per Times Now.

The group reportedly included the woman, her husband, her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law, and her father—the man placed inside the sack. Police emphasised that while the act may have been intended as a protest, it posed risks and caused unnecessary alarm.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the family's motive for this stunt?

The family's motive was to create a dramatic 'reel' to protest high bus fares and seating unavailability during Ugadi-Ramzan festivities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
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