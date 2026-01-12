‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid escalating nationwide protests in Iran, tensions with the United States have sharpened after US President Donald Trump threatened possible military intervention. Responding to the warning, Iran’s leadership signalled both defiance and openness to diplomacy, even as the crackdown on protests continues across the country. Addressing a conference of foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Monday, January 12, 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran does not seek war but is fully prepared for it. At the same time, he said Tehran remains open to talks with Washington, provided negotiations are conducted on equal terms and with mutual respect.

Talks Open, Tensions Escalate Sharply

Trump had claimed a day earlier that Iran’s leadership was eager to negotiate, while also warning of military action if protesters were harmed. Protests triggered by rising inflation have raged for over two weeks, with hundreds reportedly killed during the unrest. Araghchi accused the United States of exploiting the violence, alleging that the protests were deliberately turned violent to give Trump a pretext for intervention. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that communication channels remain open between Araghchi and the US President’s special envoy.

Khamenei Defiant As Iran Mobilises

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei struck a defiant tone in a separate address, warning that Trump would also “fall” like past rulers who were toppled at the height of their power. Meanwhile, thousands of pro-government supporters rallied across Iran to display strength, as the Speaker of Parliament warned that any US attack would put American forces and Israel in Iran’s sights. Internet services remain suspended in many parts of the country, deepening isolation amid the crisis.