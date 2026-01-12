Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFadnavis To Thackerays: BMC Election Is Your Survival Battle, Not Marathi People's

Fadnavis To Thackerays: BMC Election Is Your Survival Battle, Not Marathi People's

Responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body will be the last one for Marathi people, Fadnavis said, "Your own survival is at stake."

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing attack on Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, saying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is the battle of survival for the cousins, not for Marathi people.

He said Mumbai is an inseparable part of Maharashtra and no one can dare to break it away.

Responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body will be the last one for Marathi people, Fadnavis said, "Your own survival is at stake."

"This is not the last election for Mumbai and Marathi people; your own survival is at stake," he said while addressing a Mahayuti rally at iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

He emphasised that only Marathi is a compulsory language in Maharashtra.

"Under a three-language policy, one can learn any language of their choice, but Marathi is a compulsory language in Maharashtra," he added.

He said the Mahayuti flag will unfurl atop the Mumbai municipal corporation.

He showed old videos of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray attacking each other. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra' BMC Polls Thackeray Brothers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
World
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
Cities
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget