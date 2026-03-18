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Delhi Government Announces Compensation For Palam Fire Victims
The Delhi government has announced compensation for victims of the Palam fire incident, with Rs 10 lakh to be given to the families of those who died, the Chief Minister’s Office said. Families of deceased children will receive Rs 5 lakh, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured, according to the CMO.
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