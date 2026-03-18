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HomeCitiesDelhi Government Announces Compensation For Palam Fire Victims

Delhi Government Announces Compensation For Palam Fire Victims

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 05:37 PM (IST)

The Delhi government has announced compensation for victims of the Palam fire incident, with Rs 10 lakh to be given to the families of those who died, the Chief Minister’s Office said. Families of deceased children will receive Rs 5 lakh, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured, according to the CMO.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
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