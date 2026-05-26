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HomeCitiesNo Liquor Shops Within 1 Km Of Schools, Temples: Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Policy

No Liquor Shops Within 1 Km Of Schools, Temples: Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Policy

Suvendu Adhikari announced no liquor shops within 1 km of schools, colleges and temples in West Bengal, along with Rs 5 fish-rice meals and a new welfare portal.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 26 May 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Liquor shops will be prohibited within one kilometer radius of educational and religious sites.
  • Subsidized fish-rice meals will be offered at Rs 5 in 400 canteens.

Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that liquor shops will not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples in West Bengal. The decision is being seen as a major step aimed at improving the environment around educational and religious institutions.

Speaking in Kalyani, he said, “Liquor shops will not be allowed within one kilometre of schools, colleges and temples.”

The development comes amid ongoing debates around liquor restrictions in India. States such as Bihar and Gujarat have complete prohibition on alcohol, while Mizoram and Nagaland also enforce liquor bans.

In December 2016, the Supreme Court of India ruled that liquor shops could not operate within 500 metres of highways. The court later clarified aspects related to educational and religious institutions in 2024.

Also Read: ‘Jaldi Jaldi Bhago’: Suvendu Adhikari Issues Sharp Warning To Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Fish-Rice Meals At Rs 5

Alongside the restriction on liquor outlets, the chief minister also unveiled a series of welfare measures targeting economically weaker sections and women. 

Addressing a public gathering, Adhikari said the state government would introduce subsidised fish-rice meals at Rs 5 through 400 dedicated canteens across West Bengal.

He further announced that forms for the Annapurna Yojana would be distributed from May 27. Under the proposed welfare scheme, eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000.

The announcement comes amid increasing political focus on social welfare initiatives and public infrastructure ahead of upcoming electoral activities in the state. 

Also Read: Bengal Govt's Big Announcement: Fish-Rice Meals At Rs 5, Women To Get Rs 3,000 Monthly

‘Apnar Sarkarke Bolun’ to Replace Existing Site

The Chief Minister also announced that the “Mukhyamantrike Bolo” platform would be discontinued from next week and replaced by a new grievance platform called “Apnar Sarkarke Bolun” (Tell Your Government). He said the new name was suggested by Shamik Bhattacharya and had been approved by him.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new regulation regarding liquor shops in West Bengal?

Liquor shops will not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges, and temples in West Bengal.

What is the purpose of this new liquor shop regulation?

The decision is aimed at improving the environment around educational and religious institutions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Suvendu Adhikari Temple College WEst Bengal Liquir Shop Rs 5 Fish Meal
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