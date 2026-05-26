No Liquor Shops Within 1 Km Of Schools, Temples: Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Policy

Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that liquor shops will not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples in West Bengal. The decision is being seen as a major step aimed at improving the environment around educational and religious institutions.

Speaking in Kalyani, he said, “Liquor shops will not be allowed within one kilometre of schools, colleges and temples.”

The development comes amid ongoing debates around liquor restrictions in India. States such as Bihar and Gujarat have complete prohibition on alcohol, while Mizoram and Nagaland also enforce liquor bans.

In December 2016, the Supreme Court of India ruled that liquor shops could not operate within 500 metres of highways. The court later clarified aspects related to educational and religious institutions in 2024.

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