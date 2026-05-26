Liquor shops will not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges, and temples in West Bengal.
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No Liquor Shops Within 1 Km Of Schools, Temples: Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Policy
Suvendu Adhikari announced no liquor shops within 1 km of schools, colleges and temples in West Bengal, along with Rs 5 fish-rice meals and a new welfare portal.
- Liquor shops will be prohibited within one kilometer radius of educational and religious sites.
- Subsidized fish-rice meals will be offered at Rs 5 in 400 canteens.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new regulation regarding liquor shops in West Bengal?
What is the purpose of this new liquor shop regulation?
The decision is aimed at improving the environment around educational and religious institutions.
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