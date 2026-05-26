‘Jaldi Jaldi Bhago’: Suvendu Adhikari Issues Sharp Warning To Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM warns illegal Bangladeshis to leave quickly.

Authorities urged to speed up deportation efforts.

Adhikari backs 'detect, delete and deport' policy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday issued a strong warning to illegal Bangladeshi nationals gathered near the Hakimpur checkpoint in Basirhat, urging authorities to speed up deportation efforts and declaring that the state could no longer afford to shelter infiltrators. Addressing reporters after an administrative meeting in Kalyani, Adhikari said those assembled at the border should “leave quickly” before stricter action is taken. His remarks come amid the BJP’s aggressive push on infiltration and deportation politics in West Bengal, with Adhikari repeatedly backing a “detect, delete and deport” policy.

‘Leave Before Action Begins’

Speaking after the high-level administrative meeting attended by officials from Nadia, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts, Adhikari claimed that many Bangladeshi nationals had gathered at the Hakimpur checkpoint with the intention of returning to Bangladesh.

“Jaldi jaldi bhago nahi toh jo karna hai sarkar karega,” Adhikari said while urging officials to ensure swift deportation of those present at the border point.

He also launched a sharp attack on previous governments, accusing them of ignoring infiltration for vote-bank politics. Adhikari said illegal immigration had harmed Indian citizens, particularly residents of West Bengal, and asserted that stricter enforcement was now necessary.

“We do not want to feed them in jails or waste public money on them,” he said, adding that the law existed earlier but was not implemented effectively.

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‘Detect, Delete And Deport’ Push

The remarks come days after Adhikari publicly outlined a tougher anti-infiltration strategy centred around what he called a “detect, delete and deport” framework aimed at identifying and deporting alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has reportedly established holding centres across districts to house apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners until deportation formalities are completed.

Although officials have described the move as part of standard administrative procedure aligned with central guidelines, Adhikari’s latest comments have added a sharper political edge to the ongoing debate over illegal immigration and border security in the state.

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