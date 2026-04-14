Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM; BJP Set To Lead New Govt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigned, setting major political shift.

JD(U) leaders met to finalize new cabinet selections.

BJP poised to get its first Bihar Chief Minister.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan appointed observer for BJP leader selection.

Bihar CM: Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of Chief Minister on Tuesday, marking a major political shift in Bihar. Kumar held a crucial meeting with senior leaders of Janata Dal (United) at his official residence on Monday to discuss the composition of the new Cabinet.

Key party figures, including Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were present during the discussions. The meeting focused on finalising names of JD(U) legislators who could be part of the next Cabinet.

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to have its Chief Minister in Bihar for the first time. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is expected to take place on April 15 at Lok Bhawan, with Narendra Modi likely to attend. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to be present.

Preparations For New Govt In Bihar

Preparations for the transition are already underway in Patna, with administrative officials holding high-level meetings and security arrangements being tightened. Barricading has been put in place from the airport to the venue.

Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the selection of the BJP legislature party leader, who will become the next Chief Minister.

Kumar, who has led Bihar for over two decades, is expected to hold his final Cabinet meeting before submitting his resignation to the Governor. He is also likely to address both JD(U) and NDA legislature meetings, where the name of his successor will be announced.

With several BJP leaders in the race, all eyes are now on who will take over as Bihar’s next Chief Minister.