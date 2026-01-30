Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Preparations are underway within the NCP and the state government for a possible swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, with sources indicating that Sunetra Pawar has accepted the offer. Sources said arrangements for her swearing-in have been completed, and a meeting of NCP MLAs may be convened on Thursday morning. An immediate letter expressing consent to the party meeting is expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Governor. Sources also said internal consultations are continuing within the party. Meanwhile, rituals related to Ajit Pawar have reportedly been completed, even as questions remain over the timing and formalities surrounding the next political steps.

Who Is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, born on October 18, 1963, is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Maharashtra. She comes from a prominent political family, her father, Padamsinh Patil, served as a state minister and was also a Lok Sabha MP. Before entering active politics, Sunetra Pawar built a public profile through social work, environmental advocacy and administrative roles. She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), which promotes organic farming and sustainable rural development. She also serves as the chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company and is a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution catering to tens of thousands of students.

Sunetra Pawar formally entered electoral politics in 2024 when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat but lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule. Shortly after, she was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, marking her entry into Parliament.