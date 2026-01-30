Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet

Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet

NCP prepares for possible swearing-in as party awaits Sunetra Pawar’s final decision, with leadership in wait-and-watch mode.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Preparations are underway within the NCP and the state government for a possible swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, with sources indicating that Sunetra Pawar has accepted the offer. Sources said arrangements for her swearing-in have been completed, and a meeting of NCP MLAs may be convened on Thursday morning. An immediate letter expressing consent to the party meeting is expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Governor. Sources also said internal consultations are continuing within the party. Meanwhile, rituals related to Ajit Pawar have reportedly been completed, even as questions remain over the timing and formalities surrounding the next political steps.

Who Is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, born on October 18, 1963, is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Maharashtra. She comes from a prominent political family, her father, Padamsinh Patil, served as a state minister and was also a Lok Sabha MP. Before entering active politics, Sunetra Pawar built a public profile through social work, environmental advocacy and administrative roles. She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), which promotes organic farming and sustainable rural development.  She also serves as the chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company and is a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution catering to tens of thousands of students.

Sunetra Pawar formally entered electoral politics in 2024 when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat but lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule. Shortly after, she was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, marking her entry into Parliament.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Politics Sunetra Pawar Ncp
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
India
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
World
Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
Cities
‘Can’t Get Up, Can’t Open Eyes’, Condition Of Nipah-Infected Nurse, Know More Details
‘Can’t Get Up, Can’t Open Eyes’, Condition Of Nipah-Infected Nurse, Know More Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget