PM Modi Meets Global Energy Leaders, Highlights $100 Billion Investment Potential In India

HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Meets Global Energy Leaders, Highlights $100 Billion Investment Potential In India

The 9th Prime Minister’s roundtable highlighted India’s expansive opportunities for investment in the energy sector, with PM Modi inviting global firms to participate in the country’s growth trajectory.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 12:23 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level roundtable with chief executives of leading global energy companies during the ‘India Energy Week’ (IEW) 2026. The 9th Prime Minister’s roundtable highlighted India’s vast investment opportunities in the energy sector, with the Prime Minister inviting international firms to participate in the country’s growth trajectory. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the meeting.

The session brought together CEOs from 27 global and Indian energy companies, including TotalEnergies, BP, Vitol, Vedanta, ReNew, and Trafigura. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the enormous potential for investment across India’s energy landscape: approximately $100 billion in exploration and production, $87 billion in refining and petrochemicals, and $72 billion in the natural gas sector.

PM Modi underlined India’s rapid rise as a global economic power, noting that the country is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy. He highlighted India’s critical role in maintaining global energy supply-demand balance and positioned India as a “trustworthy and reliable partner” amid global uncertainties. According to the Prime Minister, India imports energy from 40 countries and LNG from 18 sources while exporting petroleum products to more than 150 nations.

During the session, CEOs expressed confidence in India’s economic policies and rapid growth, signaling interest in expanding their business and investment footprint in the country. Many indicated interest in deepening their business engagement and investments in India.

Concluding the roundtable, Prime Minister Modi stressed innovation and collaboration, emphasising that India is firmly positioned across the entire energy value chain and is ready to work with global partners to meet the world’s energy needs.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Energy Sector PM Modi 'India Energy Week'
