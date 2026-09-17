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English NewsCitiesStray Dog Menace In Nashik: Yuva Sena Workers Release Puppies Inside Civic Office

Stray Dog Menace In Nashik: Yuva Sena Workers Release Puppies Inside Civic Office

A protest over the stray-dog problem in Maharashtra’s Nashik district took an unusual turn when Yuva Sena workers brought two puppies into a civic office in Niphad and released them on the chief officer’s table.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yuva Sena protested Nashik's ignored stray dog problem.
  • Workers released puppies on chief officer's office table.
  • Protesters demanded immediate dog sterilization and catching measures.
  • They threatened further action if administration fails to act.

A protest over the growing stray-dog problem in Maharashtra’s Nashik district took an unusual turn when Yuva Sena workers brought two puppies into a municipal office and released them on the chief officer’s table.

Dramatic visuals showed Vikram Randhave, district chief of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, releasing the puppies on the table of chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre at the Nagar Panchayat office in Niphad.

The protesters staged the demonstration alleging that the administration had failed to act despite repeated complaints about stray dogs in and around the town.

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Puppies Released On Chief Officer’s Table

The puppies had been placed inside small sacks before being brought into the civic office. After being released, they appeared nervous as they moved across the table and looked around the unfamiliar surroundings.

As part of the demonstration, Randhave also placed a garland made of currency notes on Bhamre’s table.

The protesters claimed that the stray-dog population had been increasing in Niphad, creating difficulties for children, senior citizens, women and motorists. They also alleged that several people had been bitten by stray dogs.

The issue was also raised during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Randhave claimed that the presence of stray dogs had created a sense of fear among people visiting Ganesh mandals.

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Yuva Sena Demands Sterilisation, Dog-Catching Measures

Randhave demanded immediate sterilisation drives, proper dog-catching arrangements and measures to control the stray-dog population.

He alleged that the issue had been raised with the administration for days but that no concrete action had followed. Randhave also accused officials of focusing on tendering processes instead of addressing civic problems.

He warned that if the administration failed to act, he would repeat the protest and release stray dogs inside the chief officer’s office again in the presence of citizens.

The demonstration was aimed at highlighting the protesters’ allegations over the handling of the stray-dog issue in Niphad and pressing the civic administration for action.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the unusual protest in Nashik?

Yuva Sena workers protested the growing stray-dog problem in Nashik's Niphad. They alleged that the administration had failed to act despite repeated complaints from citizens.

How did the Yuva Sena workers protest?

They released two puppies on chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre's table in the Nagar Panchayat office. Vikram Randhave, the district chief, also placed a garland of currency notes on the table.

What were the protesters' concerns about stray dogs?

Protesters claimed the stray-dog population was increasing, creating difficulties for children, senior citizens, women, and motorists. They also alleged that several people had been bitten by stray dogs.

What solutions did the Yuva Sena demand?

They demanded immediate sterilisation drives, proper dog-catching arrangements, and measures to control the stray-dog population. They warned of repeating the protest if the administration failed to act.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Stray Dogs Nashik News
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