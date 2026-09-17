Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers On Dwarka Expressway, 2 Killed

Two workers were killed and two others were seriously injured after a speeding car ran over four labourers working beneath the Dwarka Expressway flyover in Gurugram early Thursday, police said. The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged.

The workers were installing an iron grill beneath the expressway when the accident occurred. The car was allegedly being driven by a 20-year-old man identified as Vedan Khanna. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and rushed the injured workers to a private hospital. An investigation has been launched.

Accident Took Place Around 2:30 AM

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 am near Shri Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar. The four workers were carrying out grill installation work beneath the Dwarka Expressway when a white car hit them.

Two workers died in the accident, while two others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Pictures from the scene showed the car severely damaged following the collision. Police cordoned off the area and began investigating the circumstances of the accident. The deceased have been identified as Bijendra and Pappu Singh, both from Bulandshahr. The injured workers were identified as 45-year-old Satish Chand and 28-year-old Ram Kumar.

The collision was so intense that Bijendra and Pappu died at the spot, according to the initial information. Satish and Ram Kumar reportedly tried to escape the impact by jumping across the grill, but were also hit by the car.

The driver, Vedan, was also injured in the accident. He was provided initial treatment and later referred to a private hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.