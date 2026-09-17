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English NewsCities'Girls Made To Take Pregnancy Tests’: Abhijit Dipke Alleges Harassment In Maharashtra Hostels

'Girls Made To Take Pregnancy Tests’: Abhijit Dipke Alleges Harassment In Maharashtra Hostels

Dipke questioned the conditions faced by tribal girl students and said, “This is the reality of girls who come from tribal communities. They are made to undergo pregnancy tests."

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

A controversy has emerged over the treatment of tribal girl students living in hostels in Maharashtra, raising questions about hostel facilities and the privacy of students. Abhijit Dipke, founder and convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party, has alleged that girls staying at some tribal hostels in the state are made to undergo pregnancy tests when they return from holidays. He has also raised concerns about the living conditions in these hostels.

Dipke visited Nagpur, where he met some students studying at tribal schools and living in hostels. One student recounted her experience, saying, “When I took admission to a hostel in Wardha, after the admission process was completed, the madam asked me to undergo a pregnancy check-up. I then went to a hospital for the pregnancy test. I went to the hospital with my brother.”

The student said, "There were many married women in the room where I was taken for the check-up. The way they were looking at me felt very uncomfortable. I felt very bad and humiliated by the entire experience." She further alleged, “The same thing happens with all the girls. When the girls go to their villages or homes for a month and return to the hostel, they are made to undergo a pregnancy check-up.”

Another student living at the hostel spoke about the lack of basic facilities. She said, "There are three hostel buildings. Around 25 girls live in one room. There are 125 students in total, but there are only three washrooms for them. With so many girls sharing just three washrooms, they face difficulties using them properly."

She added, "The girls cannot study properly or even sleep properly here. There are not enough cots or beds, so many students have to sleep on the floor."

Abhijit Dipke Raises Questions

Dipke questioned the conditions faced by tribal girl students and said, “This is the reality of girls who come from tribal communities. They are made to undergo pregnancy tests. Whenever these students return to their hostels after visiting their homes during holidays, they are subjected to pregnancy tests. Around 20 to 25 girls are forced to live in a single room. Then, in hostels housing 125 or 150 girls, there are only two or three washrooms.”

He questioned whether ministers and legislators would accept similar treatment of their own daughters.

“How many ministers and MLAs would be comfortable with their daughters being treated this way? Would they allow their daughters to be subjected to pregnancy tests in such a random manner? Would they send their daughters to a hostel where 150 girls live and there are only two or three washrooms?” he asked.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Maharashtra Maharashtra' CJP Protest Abhijit Dipke
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