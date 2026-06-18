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HomeCitiesAir Force Officer’s Wife Conversion Case: Cleric Arrested By Nagpur Police

Air Force Officer’s Wife Conversion Case: Cleric Arrested By Nagpur Police

Police arrested a cleric in connection with an alleged forced conversion case involving the wife of an Indian Air Force officer.

Reported By : IANS | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nagpur Police arrested cleric for alleged forced religious conversion.
  • Woman alleged sexual assault, blackmail, and coerced conversion.
  • Cleric conducted forced conversion rituals and marriage ceremony.

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have arrested a cleric who was allegedly involved in the forced religious conversion of a 24-year-old woman, the wife of an Indian Air Force officer. The accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana, was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh and brought into custody for questioning.

The case, which surfaced earlier this week, has attracted widespread attention due to the serious allegations made by the woman. In her complaint, she accused a former classmate and his several associates of sexual assault, blackmail, coercive religious conversion, and performing rituals claimed to be linked to black magic.

The controversy intensified after a video circulated widely on social media. The footage allegedly showed a man holding the woman by the hand while reciting religious verses. The video sparked outrage and led to increased scrutiny of the case.

According to, the principal accused, Ayaaz Madare (26), and his associate, Ameen Shaikh, are already in police custody. Investigators believe the arrested cleric played a significant role in the alleged conversion process and the conduct of a purported marriage ceremony.

As detailed in the FIR, the woman alleged that on February 8, 2025, she met Ayaaz at a hotel where he allegedly mixed an intoxicating substance into her drink. She claimed that after losing consciousness, compromising photographs and videos were taken without her consent. The accused allegedly used these materials to threaten her, warning that they would be shared with her husband and posted online. The woman further alleged that she was repeatedly subjected to sexual assault and forced to hand over nearly Rs 4 lakh.

In the viral video, the woman can reportedly be seen crying and pleading to be released while the accused recites verses and performs rituals. She claimed that following the incident, she was told that she had been converted against her will and that further attempts were made to sexually assault her.

The complainant also alleged that Ayaaz regularly forced her to consume a liquid from a plastic bottle. After drinking it, she claimed he would chant in Urdu, blow on her face, and describe the process as hypnosis or black magic before assaulting her.

Another incident mentioned in the complaint allegedly took place on May 31, when the woman was taken to Kalmeshwar by the accused and his associate. There, Hazrat Maulana allegedly conducted religious rituals and compelled her to utter “qubool hai” against her wishes. She stated that the cleric subsequently declared her conversion and performed a nikah ceremony with Ayaaz.

Police officials said further details are expected to emerge during the cleric’s interrogation. Investigators are now seeking documents related to the alleged marriage and examining whether additional individuals were involved. Authorities are also exploring whether similar incidents involving other women may have occurred.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with the alleged forced conversion case?

The Nagpur Police arrested Hazrat Maulana, a cleric, in Madhya Pradesh. He is accused of playing a significant role in the alleged conversion process and a purported marriage ceremony.

What are the main allegations made by the complainant?

The woman alleged sexual assault, blackmail, coercive religious conversion, and black magic rituals. She also claimed she was drugged, filmed, and forced to hand over money.

How was the arrested cleric allegedly involved in the conversion?

The woman alleged Hazrat Maulana conducted rituals, forcing her to utter

Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Maharashtra Air Force CRime News
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