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English NewsCitiesHeavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert

Dark clouds continue to hover over South Mumbai, while rough sea conditions persist. A blanket of fog has partially obscured several high-rise buildings.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall on Sunday, disrupting normal life across several parts of the city. Many areas witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting daily activities and commuters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has retained the red alert for Mumbai after issuing the same warning on Saturday. 

Dark clouds continue to hover over South Mumbai, while rough sea conditions persist. A blanket of fog has partially obscured several high-rise buildings. Although there has been no rainfall at present in South Mumbai, the western suburbs or the eastern suburbs, the possibility of fresh showers remains. Authorities remain on high alert and have urged residents to take necessary precautions. 

The IMD has indicated that rainfall intensity could increase again during the afternoon

Waterlogging Persists in Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara

The impact of Saturday's heavy rainfall continues to be felt in Nalasopara and the Vasai-Virar region. Although the rain has largely subsided since Saturday evening, intermittent showers are continuing. Water remains logged on roads in several parts of Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara, with many residential societies still inundated. In some locations, floodwater has not receded even after nearly nine hours, resulting in power outages.

Water has drained from the railway tracks at Nalasopara station on the Western Railway line, allowing local train services to resume, although trains are running around five minutes behind schedule. A red alert remains in force for Palghar district, including Vasai-Virar, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising the possibility of further disruption. 

Tree Falls on Five Vehicles in Ghatkopar 

In a separate incident, a large tree collapsed around midnight near Vikrant Circle in Ghatkopar East, crushing five parked vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Fire brigade personnel and police reached the spot soon after the incident, removed the fallen tree and cleared the road for traffic.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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Mumbai Rain Mumbai Weather
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