Navi Mumbai: Two Men Drown In Strong Currents At Waterfall; Search Operation Continues

A tragic incident has been reported from the popular Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, where two young men drowned after being swept away by strong currents in separate incidents.

According to Kharghar Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi, rescue teams, assisted by the fire brigade, have been searching for the victims' bodies for the past two days. However, due to the powerful flow of water, the bodies have not yet been recovered.

The first incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Taloja Phase I. He had gone near the waterfall when he was suddenly swept away by the strong current.

The second incident took place at around 8.30 am on Saturday. The victim, 19-year-old Shennon Gaspar Kini, was a resident of Kalina, Santacruz, Mumbai. He also drowned after being caught in the fast-flowing waters.

Search Operation On

Fire brigade personnel and local administration teams have been carrying out a search operation since Saturday in an effort to locate both victims.

Police and rescue teams remain deployed at the site and are continuing efforts to recover the bodies.

The incidents come amid relentless monsoon rains across Maharashtra, with the state's rain-related death toll rising to 11 over the past four days.

Police have urged tourists and visitors to avoid venturing near dangerous waterfalls and water bodies during the monsoon season, warning that rapidly rising water levels and strong currents can prove fatal.