Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesMumbai Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole Hidden by Waterlogging | Watch

Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole Hidden by Waterlogging | Watch

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

A 60-year-old man died man died after falling into an uncovered manhole hidden beneath rainwater in Mumbai's Chandivali area amid heavy rainfall, an official said on Thursday.

The victim was reportedly swept into the open drain as severe waterlogging obscured the manhole. Following the incident, teams from the fire brigade and the civic disaster management department launched a search operation and recovered the man's body on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the civic body would register a case against the contractor responsible for the uncovered manhole, alleging "homicide."

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole Hidden by Waterlogging | Watch
Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole Hidden by Waterlogging | Watch
Cities
Bengaluru Quarry Tragedy: CM Shivakumar Vows Fresh Safety Norms After 8 Workers Die
Bengaluru Quarry Tragedy: CM Shivakumar Vows Fresh Safety Norms After 8 Workers Die
Cities
Huge Rush On First Day Of Amarnath Yatra, Pilgrims Crowd X-Ray Security
Huge Rush On First Day Of Amarnath Yatra, Pilgrims Crowd X-Ray Security
Cities
Eight Workers Killed After Massive Rock Collapses At Quarry Near Bengaluru
Eight Workers Killed After Massive Rock Collapses At Quarry Near Bengaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai monsoon: Major BMC Negligence Exposed as 60-Year-Old Man Falls into Open Manhole in Sakinaka, Rescue Underway
Ram Temple Donation Case: Devotees in Jaipur Demand Judicial Probe, Express Deep Anguish Over Alleged Theft
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Lawyers Seek CBI Probe, File Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao
Ram Temple Trust Meeting on July 6: Voting Likely on Champat Rai and Anil Mishra’s Resignations
No Cap With Megha Prasad: England Has a Plan for Vaibhav Suryavanshi—But Does India?
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget