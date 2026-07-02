Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole Hidden by Waterlogging | Watch
A 60-year-old man died man died after falling into an uncovered manhole hidden beneath rainwater in Mumbai's Chandivali area amid heavy rainfall, an official said on Thursday.
The victim was reportedly swept into the open drain as severe waterlogging obscured the manhole. Following the incident, teams from the fire brigade and the civic disaster management department launched a search operation and recovered the man's body on Thursday.
VIDEO | Mumbai: A man identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, accidentally fell into an open stormwater drain in Sakinaka area. CCTV visuals of the incident.#MumbaiNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8mCefm4jU0
Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the civic body would register a case against the contractor responsible for the uncovered manhole, alleging "homicide."(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)