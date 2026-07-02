Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole Hidden by Waterlogging | Watch

A 60-year-old man died man died after falling into an uncovered manhole hidden beneath rainwater in Mumbai's Chandivali area amid heavy rainfall, an official said on Thursday.

The victim was reportedly swept into the open drain as severe waterlogging obscured the manhole. Following the incident, teams from the fire brigade and the civic disaster management department launched a search operation and recovered the man's body on Thursday.

VIDEO | Mumbai: A man identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, accidentally fell into an open stormwater drain in Sakinaka area. CCTV visuals of the incident.#MumbaiNews



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8mCefm4jU0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the civic body would register a case against the contractor responsible for the uncovered manhole, alleging "homicide."