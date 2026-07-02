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English NewsNewsIndiaIs Manish Tewari Going To Quit Congress? Senior Leader Shares Cryptic Post

Is Manish Tewari Going To Quit Congress? Senior Leader Shares Cryptic Post

A day after the Congress high command announced its decision, Tewari, MP from Chandigarh, shared a cryptic post on social media on Thursday.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 11:46 AM (IST)

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress has put an end to speculation over a major organisational reshuffle in the state unit. On Wednesday, the party made it clear that there would be no significant changes in the state leadership for now. Following the announcement, discussions about the reported displeasure of senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gathered momentum, with political circles speculating that he could leave the party. However, neither Tewari nor the Congress has issued any official statement on the matter.

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A day after the Congress high command announced its decision, Tewari, MP from Chandigarh, shared a cryptic post on social media on Thursday, which has been widely interpreted as a reference to his political future.

In a sarcastic remark, Tewari wrote, "There must be some great flaw in a person who possesses talent." He added, "I wish I had an unfailing cure for the insecurities of people and institutions as well."

He further said that over the past 45 years, he had received a great deal from the Indian National Congress and had dedicated his entire adult life to serving the party.

Concluding the post, Tewari quoted the famous English song lyric, "Whatever will be, will be," implying, "What will happen, will happen."

Congress Retains Existing Punjab Leadership

On July 1, the Congress announced that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, while Partap Singh Bajwa would remain the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Punjab Assembly.

The party also appointed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chairman of the Election Campaign Committee. Lok Sabha MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was named chairman of the Core Committee, former minister Vijay Inder Singla was given charge of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, and MP Amar Singh was appointed chairman of the Manifesto Committee.

As part of the organisational expansion, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian have been appointed working presidents of the Punjab Congress. Senior leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Dharamvira Gandhi have been named co-chairpersons of the Election Campaign Committee.

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Before You Go

Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manish Tewari Punjab Elections Punjab Congress CONGRESS
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