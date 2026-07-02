Is Manish Tewari Going To Quit Congress? Senior Leader Shares Cryptic Post

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress has put an end to speculation over a major organisational reshuffle in the state unit. On Wednesday, the party made it clear that there would be no significant changes in the state leadership for now. Following the announcement, discussions about the reported displeasure of senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gathered momentum, with political circles speculating that he could leave the party. However, neither Tewari nor the Congress has issued any official statement on the matter.

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A day after the Congress high command announced its decision, Tewari, MP from Chandigarh, shared a cryptic post on social media on Thursday, which has been widely interpreted as a reference to his political future.

In a sarcastic remark, Tewari wrote, "There must be some great flaw in a person who possesses talent." He added, "I wish I had an unfailing cure for the insecurities of people and institutions as well."

है बड़ा कोई अवगुण उसमे जिसे कोई हुनर आवे I



Wish I had an antidote ( ਗਿੱਦੜ ਸਿੰਙੀ) for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!



Having said that @INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the… — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 2, 2026

He further said that over the past 45 years, he had received a great deal from the Indian National Congress and had dedicated his entire adult life to serving the party.

Concluding the post, Tewari quoted the famous English song lyric, "Whatever will be, will be," implying, "What will happen, will happen."

Congress Retains Existing Punjab Leadership

On July 1, the Congress announced that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, while Partap Singh Bajwa would remain the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Punjab Assembly.

The party also appointed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chairman of the Election Campaign Committee. Lok Sabha MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was named chairman of the Core Committee, former minister Vijay Inder Singla was given charge of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, and MP Amar Singh was appointed chairman of the Manifesto Committee.

As part of the organisational expansion, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian have been appointed working presidents of the Punjab Congress. Senior leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Dharamvira Gandhi have been named co-chairpersons of the Election Campaign Committee.

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