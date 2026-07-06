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English NewsCitiesMumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut On July 7

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut On July 7

IMD issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad with heavy rain and 70 kmph winds. Schools and colleges shut on July 7 as rain disrupted transport and uprooted 291 trees.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, triggering school holiday.
  • Heavy rains caused 291 tree falls and property damage.
  • Widespread waterlogging and landslides severely disrupted transport services.

Mumbai Rains Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds of 60-70 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.

BMC Declares Holiday For School, Colleges 

In view of the weather warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 7, as a precautionary measure.

The civic body urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and advised citizens to contact its emergency helpline 1916 in case of any assistance.

291 Complaints Registered Over Uprooted Trees

The latest alert comes after Mumbai witnessed very heavy rainfall on Monday, though the intensity eased slightly during the afternoon. Strong winds led to widespread tree falls across the city.

According to the BMC, 291 complaints related to uprooted trees and fallen branches were received till 6 pm on Monday, including 74 in the city, 78 in the eastern suburbs and 139 in the western suburbs. Civic teams were deployed to clear the affected areas, and no injuries were reported.

The city also recorded 22 incidents of partial house or wall collapses and 12 cases of short circuits, though no casualties were reported.

Over the previous 48 hours, Mumbai received 300 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 380 mm and 345 mm, respectively, the BMC said.

More than 550 pumps were kept operational to drain waterlogged areas, while emergency teams, rescue equipment and additional manpower remained on standby. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide monitored the situation from the BMC's emergency control room and reviewed the response of various departments.

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Rain Disrupts Mubaikarrs Live

Public transport services continued to face disruptions. Western Railway suburban services remained affected between Vasai Road and Dahanu due to waterlogging, while Central Railway services between Karjat and Khopoli were suspended following a ballast washout. Long-distance trains to and from Gujarat also remained disrupted because of flooding, while landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section affected services on the Mumbai-Pune route.

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The IMD had issued a Red Alert for Mumbai from July 4 to July 6. The warning has now been downgraded to an Orange Alert for Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds still expected.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather alert issued for Mumbai?

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. It forecasts moderate to intense rain and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph for the next three hours.

Are schools and colleges open in Mumbai on Tuesday?

No, the BMC has declared a holiday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 7. This is a precautionary measure due to the weather warning.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Schools Mumbai Rains Maharashtra Maharashtra'
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