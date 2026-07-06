The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. It forecasts moderate to intense rain and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph for the next three hours.
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Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut On July 7
IMD issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad with heavy rain and 70 kmph winds. Schools and colleges shut on July 7 as rain disrupted transport and uprooted 291 trees.
- IMD issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, triggering school holiday.
- Heavy rains caused 291 tree falls and property damage.
- Widespread waterlogging and landslides severely disrupted transport services.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current weather alert issued for Mumbai?
Are schools and colleges open in Mumbai on Tuesday?
No, the BMC has declared a holiday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 7. This is a precautionary measure due to the weather warning.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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