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English NewsCitiesMassive Fire Erupts At Byculla Police Station In Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Erupts At Byculla Police Station In Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

A fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out at Mumbai's Byculla Police Station. Eight fire engines doused the blaze, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 10:13 PM (IST)

A fire broke out at the Byculla Police Station building in Mumbai on Sunday, triggering a swift response from the fire brigade.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted on the first floor of the police station and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to tackle the fire.

The blaze erupted at 8.25 pm on the first floor of the one-storey police station building, following which multiple fire engines, water tankers and other emergency response vehicles rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control around 9 pm, the official said.


Massive Fire Erupts At Byculla Police Station In Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

A senior Mumbai Police officer confirmed that the blaze has now been extinguished.

"Yes, there has been a fire incident in the Byculla Police Station building. It has been doused by the fire brigade. Prima facie, it appears to have been caused by a short circuit. Further necessary action is being taken," the officer said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties. Authorities are carrying out further investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Fire BREAKING NEWS Byculla Police Station Building Fire Station
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