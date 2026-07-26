Massive Fire Erupts At Byculla Police Station In Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at the Byculla Police Station building in Mumbai on Sunday, triggering a swift response from the fire brigade.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted on the first floor of the police station and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to tackle the fire.

The blaze erupted at 8.25 pm on the first floor of the one-storey police station building, following which multiple fire engines, water tankers and other emergency response vehicles rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control around 9 pm, the official said.





A senior Mumbai Police officer confirmed that the blaze has now been extinguished.

"Yes, there has been a fire incident in the Byculla Police Station building. It has been doused by the fire brigade. Prima facie, it appears to have been caused by a short circuit. Further necessary action is being taken," the officer said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties. Authorities are carrying out further investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.